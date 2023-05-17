Are you ready for SlayMoisture (or whatever Bey is cooking up?)

After years of snatching wigs, Queen Bey may soon be selling products to keep them lustrous and healthy based on her surprise tease of a hair-related endeavor on her Instagram account.

In the now-viral post, The “Cozy” singer posted a picture of herself sitting in front of a vanity holding a curling iron with bottles of unlabeled products on desk in front of her.

The next photo in the 3-part carousel features young Yoncé at Mama Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, smirking as one of the stylists puts curlers in her hair.

The last slide was the pre-soft launch of her first-ever beauty brand with a handwritten note that set social media ablaze.

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé wrote in her note. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.” “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

While this teaser certainly didn’t give us any timeframe for the launch of whatever her brand may be, we have a feeling that it’s coming sooner than we know as an added bonus to her world tour.

Beyoncé's natural hair the past several years. Hair Care line bout to eat. She is the wig snatcher. pic.twitter.com/ahXjbcukAB — Beyoncé's Couture | Fan Account (@TrellBeyIVP) May 16, 2023

What do you think Bey has been cooking up? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the Queen’s hair-related endeavor on the flip.