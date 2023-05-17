Are you ready for SlayMoisture (or whatever Bey is cooking up?)
Fans: Where are the visuals?
Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/Slp1aMGPYp
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) May 16, 2023
After years of snatching wigs, Queen Bey may soon be selling products to keep them lustrous and healthy based on her surprise tease of a hair-related endeavor on her Instagram account.
In the now-viral post, The “Cozy” singer posted a picture of herself sitting in front of a vanity holding a curling iron with bottles of unlabeled products on desk in front of her.
The next photo in the 3-part carousel features young Yoncé at Mama Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, smirking as one of the stylists puts curlers in her hair.
The last slide was the pre-soft launch of her first-ever beauty brand with a handwritten note that set social media ablaze.
“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé wrote in her note.
“Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”
“Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”
While this teaser certainly didn’t give us any timeframe for the launch of whatever her brand may be, we have a feeling that it’s coming sooner than we know as an added bonus to her world tour.
Beyoncé's natural hair the past several years. Hair Care line bout to eat. She is the wig snatcher. pic.twitter.com/ahXjbcukAB
— Beyoncé's Couture | Fan Account (@TrellBeyIVP) May 16, 2023
What do you think Bey has been cooking up? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the Queen’s hair-related endeavor on the flip.
Fans: Where are the visuals?
Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/Slp1aMGPYp
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) May 16, 2023
Everybody: Where’s the visuals!?!
Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/OG8BLRm4Pz
— you were just at onyx with drug dealers (@priM0E) May 16, 2023
lmfao, Beyoncé said… pic.twitter.com/l3DOKZduN7
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) May 16, 2023
Omg y’all I just used the We Gone Puff Up The Night curl definer spray from Beyoncé’s hair line and it worked so good. Y’all better go get y’all some! pic.twitter.com/6bGH70k0Jl
— kennedy. (@HelloKennedi) May 16, 2023
Me, a completely bald man, leaving Ulta with a bag full of Honey Bey hair care products: https://t.co/UGijWQDNZ7 pic.twitter.com/b0AjIV360Z
— SHADY PINES (@G_woods90) May 16, 2023
the girls after using that organic honey infused Beyoncé hair care pic.twitter.com/9FBeEeBRbV
— oni (@__Onixivy_) May 16, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Do you think Beyonce will require you to come with your hair straightened before she braids your hair
— I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) May 16, 2023
Us: Can we see the visuals, please? 🥺
Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/faroYuEfpW
— Le’Gibé Tquoi (@MrDoubleUSee) May 16, 2023
Me after using my Mrs. Carter Curl Crème from Beyoncé’s new haircare line pic.twitter.com/r4keuBBISM
— Kyle (@onthebulletin) May 16, 2023
-
Comfortable In Her Skin: Kyla Pratt Gets Criticized By Poor Unfortunate Souls Over Casual Outfit At ’The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere
-
'BMF' Bummer: Messiest Reactions To Lil Meech’s Alleged Sex Tape With Celina Powell Leaking Online
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
No Baddie Left Behind: The Baddest Teacher Baes In The Game
-
So Sweet: Jennifer Hudson Cozies Up With Common After Celebrating Six Daytime Emmy Nominations
-
#PowerBookII: Funniest Reactions To Effie Seeing A Ghost, Cane Finally Getting Some Cutty & More
-
Baby Girl Alert! Shemar Moore's Darling Daughter Frankie Makes Her TV Debut
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.