Beyoncé just kicked off her Renaissance World Tour, but it looks like she’s working on another big project behind the scenes.

As the music icon performs for tens of thousands of people a night on her first tour in years, she found the time to go on Instagram and tease a huge announcement. Bey posted a slideshow to get fans ready for what seems like the eventual launch of her first-ever beauty brand.

The “CUFF IT” singer first posted a picture of her sitting in front of a vanity holding a curling iron, with bottles upon bottles of unlabeled products sprawled along the desk in front of her. The next photo in the slideshow features a young Beyoncé at her mom’s salon in Houston, Texas, smirking as one of the stylists puts curlers in her hair.

The last slide of the performer’s post was a handwritten note, in which she talks about just how important hair has been throughout her entire life and career.

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé wrote in her note. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.” She continued: “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

With this post, Bey didn’t exactly announce a new haircare line, but it’s pretty clear that’s what she’s been working on. While this teaser certainly didn’t give us any sort of timeframe for the launch of whatever her brand may be, we have to hope the music icon putting it out there, publicly, means it’s coming very soon.

As you can imagine, the BeyHive is up in arms about Bey’s big news, and reactions are rolling in.

