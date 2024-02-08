Bossip Video

Madame Tussauds Orlando just revealed their latest wax figure, and its celebrating an iconic Super Bowl halftime show.

A few days ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated halftime show, another performance has been immortalized by Madame Tussauds Orlando. Debuting in the Music Room, this brand-new figure celebrates Rihanna’s performance from the Super Bowl in 2023.

The singer’s figure is styled in a red bodysuit and breastplate, just like her eye-catching look while she broke the record for the most viewed halftime performance of all time. The figure also features a baby bump to reflect the unforgettable moment Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with her second child.

“Rihanna is not only a global icon but also an inspiration to millions around the world,” said Paul Gould, general manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando in a press release shared with BOSSIP. “With this interactive experience, we aim to give her fans a unique opportunity to step into her world and feel firsthand the energy of her performance.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in an interactive experience, taking center stage on the field alongside Rihanna’s figure.

“This dedicated zone within the museum celebrates Rihanna’s impact as a halftime performer, allowing you to feel like you are standing side by side to one of the most important figures in music history,” the museum said in a press release.

We love to see it!