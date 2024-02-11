Bossip Video

All hail the queen!

Her Royal Resplendence Angela Bassett stunned on the yellow carpet for Nat Geo’s epic QUEENS premiere event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The award-winning actress, 65, shined in an eye-catching Stella Jean look that elevated the queen energy on the bustling carpet.

Other notable guests included RHOA album Cynthia Bailey, viral anchor bae Brooke Thomas, High School Musical alum Monique Coleman, actress/model Tanisha Harper, True Blood alum Adina Porter, actress/dancer Mekia Cox, Ugandan freedom fighter Bobi Wine, singer/songwriter Alewya, and more.

Whew, we see you Cynthia!

QUEENS introduces viewers to six iconic worlds ruled by the fierce and formidable matriarchs of the animal *queendom with soul-stirring narration from Angela Bassett.

Helmed by a female-led production team from around the world, QUEENS brings the natural world into focus through the female lens for the very first time.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Each episode showcases matriarchs from the peace-loving bonobos of the Congo basin to the ruthless jewel bees of Costa Rica to the powerful elephants of the Savanna.

Through watching their struggles, successes and heartbreaks, we see the importance of intergenerational love and protection, the fierce lengths a mother will go to to have her children succeed, how the thirst for power can rip families apart, and a mother selflessly persevering in the face of tragedy.

Four years in the making, QUEENS utilizes cutting-edge technology to reveal surprising insights into how females in the natural world rise to power, often relying on cooperation and wisdom over brute strength to get ahead.

Viewers can also expect to hear bold music selections from talented artists like Alewya who performs the title track “Umi” from the buzzy docuseries. Check it out below:

Play

QUEENS streams on National Geographic March 4 and premieres on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.