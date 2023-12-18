Bossip Video

Are you ready for BMF Season 3?

BMF fans are buzzing over the hit show’s Season 3 cast headlined by a slew of stars including Saweetie, Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones, and Cynthia Bailey who will join previously announced guests Ne-Yo (“Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green”) and 2 Chainz (“Stacks”) when Black Mafia Fridays resume next year on March 1, 2024.

Making his acting debut is Lil Baby as “Payne”–an eager-to-learn foot soldier out of Atlanta, GA who we expect to trend along with Saweetie as “Keeya”–a former college athlete who’s now on the streets in St. Louis, and Cynthia Bailey as “Gloria,”–Detective Bryant’s hard-working ex-wife who’s grappling with their son’s legal battle.

Also joining Season 3 in recurring roles are Bechir Sylvain as “Glock,” Taylor Sele as “Dr. Maurice,” Kadianne Whyte as “Angel,” Ren King as “Henrietta ‘Henri’ Andreas,” Morgan Alexandria as “Detective Colbie Amberson,” Christopher B. Duncan as “Blaze,” and Cedric Martin as “Caesar.”

Returning are series stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (“Demetrius Flenory”), Da’Vinchi (“Terry Flenory”), Russell Hornsby (“Charles Flenory”), Michole Briana White (“Lucille Flenory”), Steve Harris (“Detective Bryant”), Kelly Hu (“Detective Jin”), and LaLa Anthony (“Markisha”).

In Season 3, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) jump into the early 90s with Meech moving to Atlanta where he hopes to expand the BMF empire in the south.

At the same time, Terry remains in the “D” to handle business, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF.

Who are you most excited to see in Season 3? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the Season 3 newcomers on the flip.