Jonathan Majors and his “Coretta” queen Meagan Good are still going strong side despite new abuse claims from two of the actor’s former lovers.

PEOPLE reports that the couple is still very much so together after the Marvel actor was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, in addition to him facing domestic violence claims from women he dated as an undergrad.

A source claims Megan 42, and Majors, 34, are “solid and very much in love” as they shack up at Meagan’s crib in the Greenwich Village area of The Big Apple. Their place has been hearing the pitter-patter of little feet paws after welcoming a 3-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy that they’re caring for together.

A source told the outlet they’re easy to spot around the lower Manhattan area in which they live because they’re regularly walking their dog. According to TMZ, they took their new addition on a road trip cross-country from L.A. to the East Coast, making a stop in Texas to visit the Creed star’s mother, Terri.

After the pair returned from their trip, the New York Times published interviews conducted with the actor’s exes, Emma Duncan, who alleged physical and emotional abuse, and Maura Hooper who claimed the actor emotionally abused her. “The Harder The Fall” actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, categorized the relationships with his college lovers as “toxic” and admitted he “did say hurtful things,” but the claims of physical abuse are false.

“These relationships were between young drama students and all began with mutual intensity,” Chaudhry stated. Hooper and Majors’ relationship spanned two years from 2013 to 2015. His relationship with Duncan extended from 2015 to 2019.

On Tuesday, two days before the Times report dropped, Majors was calendared to be sentenced for the Jabbari case, but proceedings were postponed due to a motion filed by his attorneys to set aside the verdict. The actor has a new sentencing date set for April 8. He could spend up to one year in jail.

The Lovecraft Country actor received a guilty verdict on December 18 for third-degree misdemeanor assault and recklessly causing bodily harm. Additionally, he was found guilty of harassment in the second degree related to a fight with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari in March 2023. Majors told anchor Linsy Davis of ABC News that he was stunned after hearing the verdict, as he believed the jury would acknowledge his attempt to flee from Grace in the security footage.

In the exclusive interview, Majors stated he “was absolutely shocked and afraid” when he was found guilty.

“How is that possible? Based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence,” he added.

Brittany Henderson, Grace Jabbari’s lawyer, submitted a statement to ABC News claiming Jonathan took “no accountability for his actions” in the interview.

Jonathan has been dropped from several movies and brand endorsements but stated he remains hopeful and thankful for his support system.

“I’m surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways,” he expressed. “But I’m standing.”

As long as Majors has his “Coretta” by his side, he should be alright.