Amid Bernice King speaking out against his use of her late mother’s name, Jonathan Majors is issuing a statement.

On Tuesday, King, the youngest child of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, honored her late mother on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” Bernice began in her tweet.

“She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War, she continued. “Please understand…my mama was a force.”

King didn’t expand on what made her tweet about her mother’s impact on the world, but it came shortly after Jonathan Majors mentioned her in an interview with ABC News.

On Wednesday, Jonathan defended his use of the comparison saying that he had the “utmost respect” for the civil rights icon.

“My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Majors in a statement to TMZ. He added that Coretta “is a great woman, a very important figure in American and world history, and someone both Meagan and I are inspired by and deeply admire.”

Amid his trial—in which he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari—Majors thanked his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, for supporting him through it all. That’s when he compared Good to Coretta Scott King.

“She’s an angel,” Majors told ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis of Good. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her,” he said. “The relationship is still fresh but you know, I think I found her.”

This isn’t the first time the Creed III actor has mentioned the civil rights leader’s wife in an interaction with his significant other.

During his trial, audio was played in which Majors had asked Jabbari to act more like Coretta or Michelle Obama.

While Good has stuck by Majors’ side throughout the trial, it seems pretty clear that Bernice King doesn’t appreciate the implication that her mother was nothing but a sidekick to her father’s success.