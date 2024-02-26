Gussied Up & Gorgeous: Mary J. Blige, LeToya Luckett, Summer Walker & More Stars Shine At The Urban One Honors

The 6th annual Urban One Honors is celebrating the “Best In Black” and celebs brought their BEST looks to the purple carpet.

As previously reported, the awards will air on Sunday, February 25, 2024, on TV One and CLEO TV, and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments and contributions of figures in the arts, music, media, education, and our community.

During the ceremony Chlöe was celebrated as the Generation Next Honoree, the iconic Dionne Warwick was recognized as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Mary J. Blige was touted as the Entertainment Icon Honoree, Frankie Beverly was the Living Legend Honoree, and gospel powerhouse Donald Lawrence was praised as the Inspirational Impact Honoree.

And while we love spotlighting the honorees, we’d be remiss if we didn’t also spotlight the red-hot fashion that the stars wore.

Celebs Stun With Purple Carpet Looks At The Urban One Honors

Seen on the scene at the 2024 Urban One Honors was Grammy award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett.

The stunner returned to her hosting duties at the event’s “Backstage Pass” where she spoke exclusively with honorees, performers, and presenters and did so while rocking a pixie cut and a powder pink gown.

Luckett’s stunning Toni Maticevski gown was paired with black Balenciaga boots and corresponding black gloves for the big night.

Also spotted was Teyana Taylor who rocked a cropped ‘do in a fiery red hue and wore a chic, Turkish rose floor-length jacket, and matching slacks. The triple threat accessorized the ensemble with intricate gold jewelry.

Also seen on the scene was Roland Martin who turned heads in his authentic African garb…

reality show powerhouse Mona Scott-Young who got gussied up in green…

and the beauties of Brownstone; Arin Jackson, Nicci Gilbert, and Teisha Brown, who shimmered in all black.

From Summer Walker To Yandy Smith, A Bevy Of Beauties Walked The Carpet At The Urban One Honors

Summer Walker was on hand for the ceremony, wearing a fitted black Dolce And Gabbana dress accented with a beige and black lace bodice.

It was a mother-daughter night for Toya Johnson who posed for flicks wearing a Bronx and Banco gown alongside her daughter, Reginae Carter, who sported a fitted, black gown with a mesh, corset waist.

Gorgeous!

B. Simone walked the carpet in a velvet-red leopard print look.

Songbird Angie Stone looked beautiful in a black and silver striped turtleneck and satin, A-line skirt…

while singer/songwriter Muni Long served a retro look by adorning a colorfully patterned Emilio Pucci dress.

Green was the color of the night for Erica Campbell who turned heads in a deep green sequin gown with fringe fur sleeves…

and it was also the color of choice for Real Housewife of Potomac Wendy Osefo who looked fierce in a sleek aqua gown with bold shoulders.

Misa Hylton was also in the mix…

and we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight Michelle Rice, the president of TV One and CLEO TV, who brought the sparkle and shine in her gorgeous get-up…

as did Yandy Smith.

Other Stars Shone Bright At The Urban One Honors

The man with the magical voice, Durand Bernarr, also made an appearance at the 2024 Urban One Honors…

and he was joined by legendary crooners Chante Moore…

and Trina Braxton.

It was couples night for Grammy-winner Killer Mike and his wife Shay Render who looked Godly in all white…

as well as for Pinky Cole attended the ceremony and brought her husband, Derrick Hayes, as her date.

Honorees Mary J. Blige, Chlöe & Dionne Warwick Rocked Fashionable Urban One Honors Looks

Just like the other ladies spotted in stylish garb, the honorees of the evening sparkled and shined at the Urban One Honors.

The music legend, Dionne Warwick, chatted with reporters ahead of her Lifetime Achievement presentation, adorning a floor-length fur and silver heels.

Before the legendary Mary J. Blige received her honor as the Entertainment Icon, she walked down the purple carpet in a sculpted black gown with strategically placed cut-outs.

The showstopping couture dress was designed by Gaurav Gupta.

The Urban One Honors’ Generation Next Honoree, Chlöe, shimmered in a sultry see-through number with matching mesh gloves.

The gorgeous girl’s gown was a style standout for sure!

Living Legend Honoree Frankie Beverly kept it cool in a pair of shades with a black suit and matching fitted hat.

Donald Lawrence, who was in the building to receive the Inspirational Impact award, looked fashionable in a white suit with a soft gray print. The renowned gospel singer overlayed his outfit with a red ankle-length coat and paired the ensemble with chic white booties.

Which red carpet look was your fave?

Make sure you tune in to the 2024 Urban One Honors when it airs on Sunday, February 25, at 8/7 C on TV One!