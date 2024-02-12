Bossip Video

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of #LHHATL and you’re gonna love it.

As previously reported MTV announced the highly-anticipated return of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiering on Tuesday, January 9th at 8 pm ET/PT. Rap superstar Saucy Santana joins the series alongside cast members Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mazi G, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, and ZellSwag.

After an explosive mid-season finale, the juggernaut docu-series returns with all-new episodes focused on healing after last season’s intense division. As the crew moves toward a new renaissance, intent on restoration and renewal, some members realize that the road to healing and finding joy brings up a host of unresolved traumas including addiction, grief, infertility, abuse, and assault, which causes them to shed their tough exteriors and make way for vulnerability.





#LHHATL Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, Momma Dee meets with Erica Dixon to invite her to her eyelash launch event. She also shares that she invited Diamond despite her ongoing drama with Erica.

“I invited Karlie Redd, I invited Diamond, and the reason why is because I love you two for loving my son,” says Momma Dee.

Erica says that she and Karlie aren’t friends anymore so she’s confused about why Momma Dee is inviting her. She also says that she and Diamond don’t get along because she was Scrappy’s “side chick.”

“I love Erica, I love Diamond, at this point after Scrappy’s divorce, he has nothing to hide,” says Momma Dee.





