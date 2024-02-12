Bossip Video

As we expected, Usher sent the audience into a frenzy during his highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance on Feb. 11. While zooming through a medley of some of his biggest hits, the eight-time Grammy winner bought out Alicia Keys, Lil John, Ludacris, H.E.R. and will.i.am for an unforgettable set filled with singing, roller skating, and show-stopping choreography.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old singer kicked off his Halftime Show performance with “Caught Up,” a classic featured on his fourth studio album Confessions in 2004. Dressed in a gleaming white jacket and matching trousers, the iconic R&B star channeled the spirit of the late great Michael Jackson as he twirled, moonwalked, and sang alongside his team of hyped-up dancers.

Then, the Atlanta-bred star launched into his Neptunes-produced hit “U Don’t Have To Call” and “Superstar” shortly after.

Usher Brought Out Alicia Keys For A Sexy Duet

The high-energy performance took a steamy turn when Usher brought out Alicia Keys to join him for a duet of “My Boo.” Donning a red jumpsuit embroidered with silver gems and a stunning train, Keys served face and body alongside the “Yeah!” singer during her sultry appearance. At one point, Usher swooped in from behind and pulled the 43-year-old songstress in for a hug, touching her hips as he embraced the beautiful star.

H.E.R. Performed An Amazing Guitar Solo During “U Got It Bad”

Later in the show, a shirtless Usher brought out H.E.R. for a soul-stirring rendition of “U Got It Bad,” the second official single from his third studio album 8701. The 27-year-old songbird sent the crowd wild when she came in to play an epic guitar solo of the song’s iconic guitar riff.

Usher Ends with “Yeah!”And “OMG”

The energy did not stop there. Usher tapped will.i.am for a performance of their hit song “OMG.” The singer brought out a troop of roller skaters to share the stage with him and the former Black Eyes Peas frontman, before ending with another timeless banger — “Yeah!” Lil John, Ludacris, and Jackson State University marching band, Sonic Boom of the South, joined the Texas native for the blowout performance.

Netizens on X, formerly Twitter, had a lot to say about Usher’s high-energy Halftime Show. Some people were blown away by the performance. Several claimed Usher’s star-studded production was in the top 5 “best” Super Bowl Halftime Show performances of all time. The R&B singer’s heavy emphasis on choreography was a bummer for some fans who wanted to hear him sing more. A few people criticized the star for getting a little too touchy-feely with Alicia Keys. X users pondered if the singer’s husband, Swizz Beats, was offended by their close encounter.

What did you think of Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance? Was it a bop or a flop? Tell us in the comments section.