Super Bowl LVIII is approaching fast, and this year, the Kansas City Chiefs are back and itching to secure another win. The 2023 Super Bowl champs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers and as we’ve seen in the past, this could truly be anyone’s game.
Usher will also hit the stage for an incredible Halftime Show performance and the Grammy winner revealed earlier this week that he will be bringing a few “special guests” along with him for the ride.
We know for certain that behind every touchdown and victory dance, the WAGS will be cheering their loved ones on, offering their unwavering support, love, and strength to help push their NFL lovers and hubbies throughout the intense game.
Some of these baddies are actively involved in philanthropy and business, using their platform to raise awareness for causes close to their hearts and to make a positive impact in their communities. Some are devoted mothers holding down the home front as their NFL loved ones make history.
From seasoned veterans to newcomers, these women represent a diverse array of backgrounds, professions, and passions and we can’t wait to see them in action at Sunday’s game.
Without further ado, let’s learn more about the devoted WAGS that uplift and empower members of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers all year round.
And don’t forget to tune into CBS to watch the game go down on Feb 11. at 6:30 PM ET!
Allahbia Mitchell
Allahbia Mitchell is the girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason.
She’s a model and content creator on social media. When Mitchell isn’t flossing the best in fashion or showing off her life as a supportive WAG and mother, she’s hustling in the real estate world.
According to Sports Lulu, the social media influencer dabbles in real estate sales. In mid-February 2021, Allahbia embarked on her journey of assisting clients with real estate transactions. After she announced the big career milestone, the proud mom took to her Facebook account on Jan. 16, 2021, to inform fans and potential clients about her upcoming venture into real estate sales and purchases.
It’s unclear when or how Allahbia met Jordan, but the pair hard-launched their relationship in September 2022. Since then, the proud NFL girlfriend has been going to all of Jordan’s games and practices. Allahbia was front-row and center when Jordan and the 49ers secured their spot in the Super Bowl. The social media influencer made a fun “Of course” video alongside other WAGS of the team to celebrate.
Kayla Greer
Kayla Greer dates football defensive Robert Beal Jr. of the San Francisco 49ers.
The educated baddie has her Bachelor of Science degree in Education and she is certified in ESOL, according to her Instagram post in May 2022. She also owns a tanning studio in San Jose, California, called Get Your Own Glow.
There aren’t too many details about Greer and Beal Jr.’s relationship, but they seem to be going strong. On Jan. 29, the gorgeous entrepreneur congratulated her boyfriend after the 49ers scored the last game needed to advance to the Super Bowl.
“God is moving mountains in your life pooh, I’m just grateful to be along for the ride!” she captioned a photo of herself nuzzled up against Beal Jr. after the game. “To think how far you’ve come. Let’s go to Vegas babbbyyyyyy. Ladies!! What we wearing to see @usher ahhhhhhh,” she added.
Rochelle Searight
Rochelle is the sizzling hot girlfriend of 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk.
Searight, 26, has a social media presence that boasts over 267,000 followers on TikTok, over 17,000 on Instagram, and 34,200 on YouTube. Through her YouTube channel, she offers insights into her life as the partner of an NFL player and a busy mom. Aiyuk, 25, and Searight are parents to a son named Braylon whom they welcomed in 2020, and they’ve been in a relationship since their teenage years.
Searight is currently pursuing a degree in cosmetology. She has been documenting her beauty school journey via TikTok and her @ChelleyBeauty Instagram page.
In 2022, the talented star unlocked a new passion — painting! The mother and beauty guru shared a timelapse video that captured her creating a fun portrait of Megan Good in August 2022. Check out Searight in action below.
Savannah Darnell
San Francisco 49ers cornerback, Sam Womack III, is dating a baddie named Savannah Darnell.
The beautiful Instagram model — who goes by the name of @savannielei_ on social media — loves supporting her man at his games and practices. A photo shared to Savannah’s Instagram account Jan. 29 captured her wearing curve-hugging jeans, a tight tank top and smiling for the camera as she stood courtside to cheer her man on.
“Get with the winning team,” she captioned the cute photo.
She also showed some love to her boo on Jan. 21. Donning a red velour jumpsuit, Savannah let the world know how much she loved Womack by having his name etched in rhinestones on the back of her velour pants. The NFL star’s name fit perfectly across her bodacious backside.
“I know you like that,” she penned in the caption.
Details about Savannah’s life are sparse. She is a University of Toledo alum.
Olivia Culpo
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and we’re sure she’ll be cheering from the sidelines.
The beauty Queen and the NFL player have been linked since May 2019 and made things Instagram official in November of that year.
PEOPLE reports that when McCaffey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, Culpo couldn’t have been more supportive.
“I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali,” she wrote on Instagram. “Niners Nation, let’s go!”
Hannah Sand
Hannah Sand dates linebacker Dee Winters of the 49ers.
There’s no info on how the pair met, but they look happy and in love. Sand regularly attends Winters’ games and posts sweet photos on Instagram showering her NFL boo with adoration.
According to her LinkedIn page, the beauty is a system engineer at Lockheed Martin. Before landing the role, Sand was an electrical engineering intern at Boeing.
Tatyanah Bass
Tatyanah Bass is the steaming hot partner of 49ers tight end Brayden Willis. She’s a model for Fashion Nova and a social media influencer, boasting over 72,000 fans on Instagram and over 8,000 on Youtube.
Bass loves making “Get Ready With Me” videos where she dishes deets on her interests like fashion and skincare. She also gets real about her personal life. In 2023, the beautiful muse opened up about her battle with depression and the steps she took to find happiness.
Bass does not play when it comes to her boo Brayden. The devoted girlfriend can be seen posing alongside the NFL star in multiple photos shared to her Instagram Page.
In a photo posted to her account in September 2023, the model gave her NFL partner a shoutout, posting a photo where she could be seen sitting next to the linebacker.
“Heart Eyes For Him,” she captioned the cute snap. Brayden returned the love in the comments section. “Heart eyes for you,” he penned.
Mahogany Jones
Deebo Samuels, the wide receiver for the 49ers, has been in a relationship with Mahogany Jones since 2019.
The happy couple share a son named Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr., born on December 27, 2021.
@__mahoganynicole
The voiceover though lmao but Im ready for 19 to be back on the field 😭😩 #49ers #footballsunday #deebosamuel #gameday #nflgirlfriend #boyfriendvoiceover
Jones often takes Tyshun to watch his father play at his games. She showcases their happy family dynamic on TikTok, Instagram, and her various socials.
Jones has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in 2019, according to People. She also previously operated a clothing brand called Shades of Mahogany that specialized in swimwear and loungewear.
Sydney Warner
Fred Warner and Sydney Warner’s love story began in 2020 when the linebacker, a fixture in the 49ers lineup since 2018, spotted her on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and reached out via Instagram, according to People. Their connection quickly blossomed, leading to an engagement the following year and a picturesque wedding ceremony in Vista, California, on June 25, 2022.
In September 2023, the couple ventured into podcasting with the launch of their talk show, The Warner House, which gives fans an intimate glimpse into their NFL life.
Sydney has a bun in the oven and will be welcoming her first child with Warner in March. The couple announced the big news in October 2023, sharing beautiful images of Sydney’s ultrasounds. In January, the happy parents revealed that they would be welcoming a boy.
Paloma Adams
Trent Williams and his hot girlfriend Paloma Adams have been happily booed up since 2022. Adams hard launched her relationship with the 49ers offensive tackle on TikTok in October 2022. The sweet video captured her and the NFL star hugging up and trading smooches.
@palomasynclaire
Mr 99 😍💙🦍 #nflgirlfriend #ninergang #trentwilliams #madden99club #nflwife #boyfriendreveal
In an interview with Today in October 2023, Adams revealed that she loves eating breakfast with Williams before a big game. The couple are huge fans of McDonalds.
“I eat McDonald’s every single time before a game day. That’s me and Trent’s superstition,” she revealed. Their order typically includes a sausage and egg biscuit with a hash brown. They love washing it all down with iced tea.
Adams is a Spelman College graduate with a degree in communication and media studies, according to her LinkedIn page.
@palomasynclaire
Mindy Armstead
Arik Armstead, a defensive tackle for the 49ers, jumped the broom with Mindy Armstead in June 2020. Following a year-long engagement, they joyfully embarked on married life and have since been blessed with the arrival of two daughters. Their eldest, Amiri, graced the world on Feb. 5, 2021, while their younger daughter, Ayla, made her debut a year later on June 7, 2022.
Mindy and the girls love attending Arik’s games. The trio are always seen cheering on the sidelines for the NFL star.
“No one else can understand that pressure to be kind of this emotional powerhouse and support system for your significant other,” Mindy Armstead told Today in October. “I think we really band together, and you end up making super-fast friends because of that. We’re all part of this team. We’re anxious and worried, and we’re thinking about, ‘Are things taken care of at home so that they can focus on the game?’”
Mindy, a dedicated psychiatrist, completed her residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo before specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of California, Davis, as noted by Psychology Today. Together with Arik, the mental health advocate co-founded the Armstead Academic Project in 2019, a non-profit organization aimed at providing academic support to students in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Chariah Gordon
Chariah Gordon and Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. are still going strong.
Their romance sparked in September 2021, and on February 12, 2023, amidst the Chiefs’ triumph in their second Super Bowl victory in three years, they welcomed their first child, a son lovingly nicknamed “3″ whom Chariah went into labor with just hours before the big game.
The stunner is currently pregnant with their daughter and in a recent video sponsored by Statefarm, Mecole shared that they met on social media after Chariah shot her shot at him.
When Chariah isn’t holding down mom duties, she’s busy running her skincare line and clothing brand Come Glow With Me.
Marissa Rand
Detroit native, Marissa Rand and Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid are still going strong.
Before meeting Reid, the beautiful financial guru was hustling in the investment world as a consultant and manager at Fidelity, Linkedin notes. Rand holds a business administration degree from Texas A&M University.
She regularly attends Reid’s games and loves supporting her boo on and off the field.
JoJo O’Connor
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is engaged to his beautiful soon-to-be-wife JoJo O’Connor.
The NFL star proposed in June 2023 after they purchased a new home together. JoJo obtained a bachelor’s in biology from Xavier University of Louisiana, receiving a minor in chemistry and women’s studies, according to her Instagram post in 2021.
Sheawna Weathersby
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Sheawna Weathersby have been together since November 2015, as revealed in a heartfelt anniversary post on Facebook.
They tend to keep their relationship low-key and out of the public eye. Weathersby has been there to celebrate all of Jones’ NFL career highlights including his two Super Bowl rings and his numerous Pro Bowl appearances.
Hailing from Magee, Mississippi, Weathersby attended Magee High School, where she was crowned homecoming queen in 2012, according to People.
Their journey as a couple took a new turn in 2018 when they welcomed their first child, Christopher Jones II, affectionately known as “Deuce.” Their family expanded further in 2022 with the arrival of their second son, Carson Dakota Jones.
Beyond her roles as partner and mother, Weathersby is a licensed esthetician and a savvy entrepreneur. She owns and operates Cliquely She Boutique, an online clothing store offering a stylish array of tops, jumpsuits, two-piece sets, and more. Her fashion-forward sensibilities are showcased on Instagram, where she shares photos of her trendy ensembles and game-day attire.
Taylor Swift
The Swifties are going to lose it when the queen, Taylor Swift, enters the stadium to cheer on her boo Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. The duo’s burgeoning romance has been making headlines ever since they went public in October 2023.
During a previous installment of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Kelce shared that he had intended to pass Swift his contact information through a friendship bracelet during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium. However, he missed the chance to do so.
“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce shared on his podcast.
Fortunately for Kelce, fate seemed to intervene. He recounted to WSJ Magazine that he had someone acting as a matchmaker on his behalf.
Kelce’s sweet gesture paid off. The “Shake it Off” singer reached out to arrange a date with the tight end — and they hit it off instantly.
“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” Kelce recalled to WSJ. “I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”
Romance rumors about Swift and Kelce began buzzing in September when the famous songstress was spotted cheering on the football star at his game in September 2023. By that point, they were already a couple, according to Swift’s interview with Time.
“So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” the “Trouble” hitmaker revealed. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
