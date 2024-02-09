1 of 18 ❯ ❮

Olivia Culpo Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and we’re sure she’ll be cheering from the sidelines. The beauty Queen and the NFL player have been linked since May 2019 and made things Instagram official in November of that year. PEOPLE reports that when McCaffey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, Culpo couldn’t have been more supportive. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) “I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali,” she wrote on Instagram. “Niners Nation, let’s go!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Sydney Warner Fred Warner and Sydney Warner’s love story began in 2020 when the linebacker, a fixture in the 49ers lineup since 2018, spotted her on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and reached out via Instagram, according to People. Their connection quickly blossomed, leading to an engagement the following year and a picturesque wedding ceremony in Vista, California, on June 25, 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Warner (@sydneywarner) In September 2023, the couple ventured into podcasting with the launch of their talk show, The Warner House, which gives fans an intimate glimpse into their NFL life. Sydney has a bun in the oven and will be welcoming her first child with Warner in March. The couple announced the big news in October 2023, sharing beautiful images of Sydney’s ultrasounds. In January, the happy parents revealed that they would be welcoming a boy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Warner (@sydneywarner)

Mindy Armstead Arik Armstead, a defensive tackle for the 49ers, jumped the broom with Mindy Armstead in June 2020. Following a year-long engagement, they joyfully embarked on married life and have since been blessed with the arrival of two daughters. Their eldest, Amiri, graced the world on Feb. 5, 2021, while their younger daughter, Ayla, made her debut a year later on June 7, 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) Mindy and the girls love attending Arik’s games. The trio are always seen cheering on the sidelines for the NFL star. “No one else can understand that pressure to be kind of this emotional powerhouse and support system for your significant other,” Mindy Armstead told Today in October. “I think we really band together, and you end up making super-fast friends because of that. We’re all part of this team. We’re anxious and worried, and we’re thinking about, ‘Are things taken care of at home so that they can focus on the game?’” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy MS, MD (@mindysttnprty) Mindy, a dedicated psychiatrist, completed her residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo before specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of California, Davis, as noted by Psychology Today. Together with Arik, the mental health advocate co-founded the Armstead Academic Project in 2019, a non-profit organization aimed at providing academic support to students in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Taylor Swift The Swifties are going to lose it when the queen, Taylor Swift, enters the stadium to cheer on her boo Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. The duo’s burgeoning romance has been making headlines ever since they went public in October 2023. During a previous installment of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Kelce shared that he had intended to pass Swift his contact information through a friendship bracelet during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium. However, he missed the chance to do so. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce shared on his podcast. Fortunately for Kelce, fate seemed to intervene. He recounted to WSJ Magazine that he had someone acting as a matchmaker on his behalf. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Kelce’s sweet gesture paid off. The “Shake it Off” singer reached out to arrange a date with the tight end — and they hit it off instantly. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” Kelce recalled to WSJ. “I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) Romance rumors about Swift and Kelce began buzzing in September when the famous songstress was spotted cheering on the football star at his game in September 2023. By that point, they were already a couple, according to Swift’s interview with Time. “So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” the “Trouble” hitmaker revealed. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”