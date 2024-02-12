While social media continues to crack jokes about Usher and Alicia Keys‘ performance of “My Boo” at the Super Bowl, Swizz Beatz wants everyone to stop focusing on the wrong things.
Usher put on a SHOW during his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday, singing some of the biggest hits from his career and bringing some of his friends and collaborators along for the ride.
In addition to the excitement over Lil Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R., will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri joining the show, one moment that immediately went viral was Usher’s performance of “My Boo” alongside Alicia Keys.
The singer took the stage in an all-red jumpsuit to perform a rendition of their 20-year-old hit, and during the performance, the pair got veeeeeery cozy. One moment, in particular, that gained a lot of steam is when Usher hugged Alicia, which led to fans on social media cracking jokes all night.
Despite the world cracking jokes and getting mad on his behalf, it looks like Swizz Beatz was’t fazed by his wife’s interaction with Usher.
The producer took to Instagram to congratulate Keys on her appearance during the halftime show, letting fans know “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing.”
“Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium âš¡ï¸ðŸš¨ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜®ðŸ’¨ðŸ˜®ðŸ’¨ðŸ˜®ðŸ’¨ðŸ˜®ðŸ’¨,” Beatz continued in his caption. “Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic ðŸ¤ We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history âœŒðŸ½.”
Despite all the jokes, he’s still letting everyone know how proud he is of his wife. We love to see it!
