Don’t leave your loved ones empty-handed this Valentine’s Day, let BOSSIP’s Valentine’s Day gift guide lead the way.

Today is a day for showing love and appreciation for the person you love and despite what anyone says, gifts are a very important part of the occasion. If you haven’t secured a gift yet don’t fret, we’ve got you covered with our annual Valentine’s Day Gift Guide. Also, Microsoft has released its AI-powered shopping tool to help find gifts in stock, close to you, and at a great price.

BOSSIP’s 2024 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

reMarkable 2 & Type Folio

The reMarkable 2 is the perfect gift for anyone person who likes to put a pen on a pad. What better gift than a graphics tablet that can take in any ideas or notes and is small and compact? This tablet has been proven to improve workflow so it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Whole Foods Same Day Flower Delivery

There’s no excuse to not get flowers for Valentine’s Day, especially with Amazon and Whole Foods delivering flowers all day for cheap. For only $25 you can get flowers delivered and cut out the hassle of other services. You can even add chocolates to your order any anything else that Whole Foods carries in-store.

Apple Vision Pro Headset

Apple’s latest offering takes us into virtual reality for the ultimate hands-free experience. Yes, the product is $3,499.99 so this isn’t a gift for someone you barely know, but if your special sweetie meets the requirements for spending this much, they deserve it.

AXE’s new Black Vanilla scent

If you’re looking for a new scent for Valentine’s Day Axe has you covered with their new Black Vanilla that’s apparently Coi Leray and Metro Boomin approved.

Fenty Self-Care Essentials

Skincare is always a great gift for him, her, they or them. A few products we recommend are the Cookies N Cream Detox Mask, Cherry Dub Blah To Bright Mask, Cherry Dub Face Scrub, and Cocoa Cleans’r Cleaning Bar.

UGG Tasman Slippers

One of the most sought-after products has recently become the UGG Tasman slippers. They are cozy and perfect to put on after a long day, as a V-Day bonus they’re available in pink.

Meta’s RayBan Glasses

Meta’s glasses let you create content on the go hands-free. If your sweetie is a shopping or tech junkie, they will love it.

SusieCakes

If you need a sweet gift to send to a loved one who can’t be with you to celebrate Valentine’s Day, SusieCakes is the answer. With several delicious offerings made for Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong. If you need help picking out a cake, we recommend the Valentine’s Day Southern Red Velvet.

GoPuff and Hello Cake “Cloud Stroker”

If there is a male in your life you’d love to get a gag gift for this Valentine’s Day, the delivery service GoPuff has you covered. They have released a male sex toy called the “Cloud Stroker” just for the occasion. Someone you know is planning on spending this day alone and this showing up on their doorstep would put a smile on their face.

Simply Spiked Limeade

For Valentine’s Day, Simply Spiked Limeade is dropping its price to $2.14. Gift to your friends or grab some for yourself if you’re spending the evening alone. Let the Limeade comfort you, as you doom scroll all the couple goals posted on Instagram. You can pick up a few from shoppickuplimes.com.

Grab a kit for yourself or a crush for $2.14, the perfect price to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Jimmy John’s Valentine’s Day Cookies & Brownies

Chocolates have always been a staple for Valentine’s Day, but Jimmy Johns is pushing for you to try something different. A box of red velvet cookies or brownies from your local Jimmy John’s is a delicious treat and works well with the flowers and other gifts you should buy.

Rewind It 10

You’ve seen Fat Joe and Dj Khaled and their elite beard game and now you too can fill your beard in like them at home. Father Time happens to the best of us and sometimes it’s just best to color it in, especially if you’re trying to swoon your sweetie on V-Day. With this kit, it can be done in a few easy steps.