Must Be Niiiice: The Most Extravagant Valentine’s Day Gifts Of 2023

Cardi celebrating Valentine’s Day with Offset 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/PU5MgwurVm — Bardi | 💎 (@imcardivenom) February 15, 2023

Valentine’s Day 2023 was another lovey-dovey swoonfest bursting with grand gestures, extravagant rose boxes, and swanky shenanigans from wealthy celebs who went ALL OUT for their loved (and very liked) ones.

With so many celebrity breakups, it was nice to see smitten actor Damson Idris commemorating his first 100 days with baddie boo Lori Harvey.

In the heart of Valentine’s Day, Harvey took to her Instagram Stories to post Idris’ note describing the first time they danced together, leading to their coupledom.

“I realized it has been exactly 100 days since your beautiful silver dress. Thank God for that dance,” Damson wrote on the Cartier branded card. “Every day since with you by my side has been my favorite movie. I can’t wait til we hit 1000 months. Happy Valentines day baby. I love you. LUURVE.”

Their whirlwind coupledom seemingly began at Odell Beckham Jr.’s 30th birthday party where they were pictured hanging out with Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and Hailey Bieber.

It’s not clear if this is the first time the two of them ever met or if they were friends prior but it seems like them dancing together that night was the beginning to something special.

Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Damson Idris, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber at Odell Beckham´s Birthday party. pic.twitter.com/mZd7Hi7wAn — Lori Harvey Looks (@loriharveylooks) November 6, 2022

Naturally, haters ran wild in comment sections that haven’t been too kind to the burgeoning couple.

“Man this is too funny, knowing damn well he ain’t gon be here next year,” one commenter wrote under the Shade Room’s repost of Lori’s IG Story. Another wrote, “1000 months…? Now Dammy baby, this is Lori we’re talking about.”

As for Harvey’s ex Michael B. Jordan, well, he’s not rushing into another relationship right now and taking his time following his first public heartbreak.

“Of course I think about [finding love], but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible,” the Creed III star told Rolling Stone for the magazine’s cover story. “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

