Super Bowl LVIII was a star-studded spectacle bustling with big surprises, buzzy commercials, viral trailers, hilarious social media shenanigans, and Usher putting on an absolutely SHOW in front of millions around the world.

In the night’s biggest moment, the undisputed King of R&B performed some of his biggest hits with special guests H.E.R., Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon along with talented dancers, shimmying Kappas, and Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South marching band.

There were outfit changes, an epic guitar solo, THAT now-infamous moment with Alicia Keys, and classic Atlanta skating vibes during one of the best overall performances in Super Bowl.

Once the smoke cleared, Beyoncé swooped in and re-shattered social media with a Verizon commercial that teased her long-awaited follow-up, Act II.

In the now-viral ad, Beyoncé dresses up as “Barbey,” “BOTUS” (Beyoncé of the United States), and an astronaut as she tries to “break” Verizon. In the end, she announces new music by revealing Renaissance: Act II will be released on March 29.

“OK, they ready — drop the new music,” she says at the end of the commercial. “I told y’all the Renaissance is not over.”

Naturally, fans flocked to Beyoncé’s socials where they discovered a teaser video featuring a license plate that reads “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Shortly after, the song hit streaming services along with another, “16 Carriages.”

What was your fave moment from Super Bowl LVIII? Are you ready for Yeehaw Yoncé to cut up on this upcoming album? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from the big game on the flip.