Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have broken up, but insiders close to the couple don’t think their separation will last very long.

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the former couple had wiped one another from their Instagram pages. Not long after, sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that the pair had called it quits.

Now, another insider has given some more insight into their breakup, insisting the split–which happened over Super Bowl Weekend–came out of nowhere.

“It happened Friday or Saturday, but most likely on Saturday,” the source told PEOPLE of the breakup. “They were just with friends last Thursday or Friday and no one saw any issues and they were happy. They’ll probably get back together.” They went on to say: “It’s relationship stuff. But apparently came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine.”

Another insider confirmed to the publication that Pippen and Jordan made the mutual decision to “take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship.”

Referencing the family tension that follows the two of them, they added, “This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star further fueled breakup rumors on Monday when she shared a quote encouraging everyone to “choose wisely” when deciding what man to spend your life with. The night prior, she shared an Instagram Story poll asking her followers: “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Shortly before their split, Pippen and her much younger beau were discussing engagement, revealing in December that they weren’t engaged yet but could be soon.

“It’s in the works,” Marcus said, to which Larsa added, “I feel like we’ve been looking at rings.”

Now, we just have to wait and see if the people close to them are right about a reconciliation being around the corner.