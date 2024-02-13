Bossip Video

Mo’Nique’s son Shalon Watkins Jr. has responded to the comments the comedian made about him during her appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Much like other recent interviews with Shannon Sharpe, Mo’Nique’s interview with the former NFL tight end went viral. In addition to other comments made by the comedian, she spoke about her relationship with her eldest son, saying she was hoping to reconnect with him.

Now, Shalon has responded, insisting his mother portrayed a “false narrative” about their relationship while speaking to Sharpe.

“Faith without work is dead and neither one of us cares to put forth any effort to reconcile with the other,” Watkins Jr. said of their efforts to reconnect.

He went on to say that the comedian “doesn’t care” to be his mother any more than he cares “to be her son.” He also clarified that he doesn’t anticipate either of their feelings on that changing.

“Speaking to my mother directly, in my experience, will either lead to some odd newfound moment of clarity in regards to how she was as my mother or she retreats back to daddy to move forward with the conversation and I’m tired of hearing my mother’s truths,” Shalon explained. “News flash, I’m not sure if people know, but standing in your truth doesn’t make you noble.”

Watkins Jr. also spoke about what he endured during his childhood, saying Mo’Nique told him that she did not want to focus on motherhood during that time. Later, when she got married and had children with her current husband, Sidney Hicks, Shalon alleges that his mother became more interested in being a parent.

“To this day, my mother has never expressed to me when — if ever — she became interested in me as her son,” he revealed.

Shalon goes on to say that Mo’Nique has given credit to their other female family members who took over and raised her son better than she could have. He also said that he would appreciate his mother stopping pushing a “false narrative” surrounding their relationship when speaking about it publicly.

Mo’Nique And Sidney Hicks Respond To Shalon Jackson’s Claims

Shortly after Shalon’s video went viral, Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks responded in an IG Live.

According to the comedienne, people need to let the situation play out before rushing to judgment, and Sidney added that Shalon isn’t telling the whole story.

“Your mother, father, and I all have a loving relationship and communicate back and forth because of the love we have for you,” said Sidney. “Believe half of what you see and none of what it is that you hear. What we will convey is this, those who are parents and have raised their children up to being adults, you know that there comes a time and a place in which they determine their own decisions.”

He then went on to say that Shalon has mental health issues.

“If we have more public conversations there will be less private angst,” said Sidney.

What do you think of Shalon’s response to his mother’s Club Shay Shay comments?