Are you ready, my loves? Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique is back with a new stand-up special, My Name is Mo’Nique, premiering globally on Netflix April 4th.

After all this time away from the stage, Mo’Nique is reintroducing herself in a stand-up like you’ve never seen from her. The comedy icon’s epic performance promises to be so much more than a comeback. On Thursday, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Mo’Nique’s newest stand-up special, My Name is Mo’Nique.

Last July, BOSSIP reported that Mo was set to film her Netflix comedy special in Atlanta. This news came only one month after the 55-year-old settled her discrimination lawsuit with the streaming giant. After real-life reunion with former frenemy director Lee Daniels, Mo’Nique will star in his upcoming Netflix film Deliverance.

We’ve seen the star of The Parkers in dramatic movies, TV series, and collecting statues at award shows. Now, she’s back in her element on a stand-up stage with a lot to say. What can fans expect to see in the new comedy special?

“Mo’Nique delivers a career defining, powerhouse stand-up performance in her unprecedented return to the stage. Filled with laugh till you cry stories as well as soul baring emotion, Mo’Nique promises that by the end of the show you will understand why she is the way she is, and true to form, she delivers. From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi’s warnings about men, to why she “ACCEPTS” the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo’Nique with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor reveals all of herself, and leaves nothing on the table.”

With director L. Frazier, Mo and her husband Sidney Hicks executive produced the very intimate comedy show.

The Baltimore native has never been one to hold her tongue, no matter the cost. Onstage for this new stand-up, she said it’s the most vulnerable she’s ever been. “This one’s personal,” she explained in the teaser for the special. Nothing is off-limits, even a lesson from her grandma about rocking a very different kind of mic.

“Why did I title this special My Name Is Mo’Nique? I give y’all my word, after 72 minutes, y’all gon’ know why this s**t is called My Name Is Mo’Nique. Y’all might say, ‘Damn, we didn’t know we was gonna find out all that!’ Yes, my name is Mo’Nique. This one right here is personal.” “When you walk away from this one, when you’ve turned your TV off from this one, you’ll say, ‘Now we understand that woman,'” the BMF star continued. “For 32 years, I have been funny, and I’m grateful for that gift. But this show right here really allows you to understand why I swing like I swing… There are things I’m going to say in this comedy special that I thought I would take to my grave.”

Watch the new trailer below.

Will you be watching My Name Is Mo’Nique on Netflix on April 4?