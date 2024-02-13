Bossip Video

Shannon Sharpe recently issued an apology for how he responded to Mike Epps’s homosexuality claims and said that he and the comedian will have an All-Star weekend sitdown.

On Monday, Mike Epps responded to Shannon Sharpe’s promise of checking him over his jokes about his sexuality and he didn’t hold back. As previously reported during a comedy set, Epps said that Sharpe reached out to him regarding an interview but he declined while hinting that Sharpe is gay with comparisons to Madea and Big Freedia.

That prompted the former NFL tight end to clap back and threaten to release DMs of their real conversation.

“Mention my name again and I’ll put out the DM’s. I don’t like doing this but you’re lying,” said Sharpe.

According to USA Today, Epps went on to clear the air and admitted that he lied about Shannon hitting his DMs for an interview. Instead, it was the other way around and he DMed Shannon Sharpe after his name was brought up during Katt Williams’ Club Shay Shay sitdown.

“So many people talk crazy about you.’ Epps said in the since-deleted post. “But now you want to fight me?” Mike questioned before admitting the truth. “I DM’d you to get on the show because you brought my name up when you were sitting there with Katt and you were trying to get him to talk crazy about me, but he didn’t,” he said.

The comedian then doubled down on his take that Sharpe looked like Madea and cracked a few jokes about it.

“You did look like Madea sitting there. You was looking zesty. I’m not saying you gay. You looked like Big Freedia sitting there,” Epps said. “You need to take those tight shirts off with the muscles.”

The most interesting part of Mike Epps’ response was him reminding Sharpe that All-Star weekend is in his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana and Shannon likely had the realization that threatening to check someone in their hometown could only escalate the situation further.

On Monday, Shannon Sharpe issued an apology on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Unc and @TheRealMikeEpps have decided (to) have a man-(to)-man conversation in Indy at NBA all star weekend (to) discuss our differences,” Sharpe wrote. “We both realize this situation could’ve been, should’ve been handled differently. I apologize (to family), friends, (loved ones) and my fans. ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ #ClubShayShay.”

