The good times are just about ready to roll!

Wouldn’t you know it, Fat Tuesday is bringing some great news by way of the bayou!’Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’ that is. Today Walt Disney World announced the long awaited attraction will make its debut at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL this Summer! For our friends in Cali- you won’t have much longer to wait either because in late 2024 the attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim.

As we previously reported, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on a musical journey inspired by the Princess and the Frog film. Picking up where the film left off, guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

Y’all already know the music will be incredible (because it’s Disney, duh!) but some of our favorite musicians are collaborating on this one. PJ Morton is writing, arranging and producing the original song for the attraction, after producing and performing in the sessions in New Orleans for all-new arrangements of the song, as well as other songs from The Princess and the Frog within the attraction. Terence Blanchard is handling the music arrangement for the attraction’s queue. Blanchard worked with Disney Parks to select songs from The Princess and the Frog, as well as some traditional gems out of New Orleans. What makes it more fun is that much the music will be coming from Tiana’s new friends, bayou critters that include an otter, a rabbit, a racoon, a beaver, a turtle and more.

It’s Disney, so you know the Imagineers have been hard at work putting the best new technology into this ride. We’ve got a first look at the audio animatronic version of Tiana in her adventure guide getup. Check it out below:

Are you excited to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this year? We sure are!