Today was supposed to be a day of celebration for Kansas City Chiefs fans who just watched their team win a Super Bowl championship. Instead, today is now a day of mourning that many of those fans will never forget.

According to NBCNews, ten people were shot at the end of the celebratory parade in downtown Kansas City near Union Station. At this time it is reported that one person has died, three are listed in critical condition, five people have injuries described as “serious”, and one person has a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting is not considered an act of terror but police have denoted the incident as “criminal”. Two people have been arrested but have not yet been publicly identified. An arrest was captured by a Twitter user named @krunksnipes but there has been no official confirmation that these individuals are the shooting suspects.

It has been confirmed that none of the Chiefs players, coaches, or staff were among the injured.

It’s a damn shame that people can’t even attend a parade to celebrate their team without some fools bringing violence into the equation. Everyone should be in good spirits and ready to cheer. There is literally no reason for people to be behaving like this.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.