Bossip Video

Super Bowl LVIII delivered massive viewership totaling 123 million viewers making it the most-watched program in history.

On Sunday, February 11 the NFL and Las Vegas hosted Super Bowl LVIII which had a massive recipe for success even before kick-off. You had the new GOAT QB Patrick Mahomes and his right-hand man Travis Kelce contending for their third ring and Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift brought millions of new eyeballs to the sport.

The icing on the cake was Usher who was picked to hold down the half-time show festivities. When you mix this all together, you get the highest-watched program in history according to Variety.

The average viewership was reportedly around 123.4 million which made it the highest number of people watching the same thing at once in history. CBS held the majority of the traffic with 112 million viewers and unbeknownst to many, Sponge Bob Square Pants actually hosted the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon which was also a massive success.

When you factor in NFL+, Paramount+, Univision, and others it’s easy to see how history was made. Before this, the biggest telecast of all time was last year’s Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next year the Super Bowl is headed to New Orleans with pretty big shoes to fill, do you think a viewership record will be broken again?