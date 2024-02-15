Bossip Video

Mo’Nique is firing back at her son’s claims that she wasn’t interested in being a mother, posting text screenshots of their conversations from a few years ago.

Mo’Nique recently stopped by Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, where she addressed her strained relationship with her eldest son, Shalon Watkins Jr. Following that interview, Watkins Jr. took it upon himself to set the record straight, saying his mother was pushing a false narrative about their relationship and insisting she’s the reason for the distance.

Now, the comedian is posting receipts.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to upload screenshots of her text conversations with her son. The post begins with a screenshot of messages from December 2020 and ends with messages from October 2021.

“HEY MY SWEET BABIES HERE ARE THE RECEIPTS FROM A MOTHER WHO ALLEGEDLY DOES NOT LOVE HER SON,” she began in her caption. “WE ARE SHARING THIS WITH YOU SHALON & THE COMMUNITY! SOME WILL COMPLETELY GET IT OTHERS WON’T WE LOVE US 4REAL.”

Throughout their communication, the conversations seem friendly, though a lot of their messages are about missing one another’s calls. After all of the cordial messages, however, there’s an undated screenshot of what seems to be Mo’Nique’s husband, Sidney Hicks, reaching out to Shalon to call him out for his “immature ways.”

“How do you go from putting your mother on hold when generations of family are able to see Sinai on Nicole’s side, but you gave no instructions to Tuffy or your mother as to when they would or could be able to see Sinai,” Hicks wrote, seemingly upset that the comedian was not able to see Shalon’s newborn.

After Mo’Nique posted these receipts, Watkins Jr. took to TikTok to respond to his mother for what he insists is the final time. In the lengthy video, Shalon talks about going to therapy to work through these issues as some viewers suggested, but said that his mother was so used to playing the victim that she wasn’t able to take accountability for any of her shortcomings. He also insisted he didn’t bad mouth his mother, but simply provided context for the false narrative that she’s spreading about their relationship.

He also defended his decision to come to the internet with his story, pointing out that his mother has been spreading a false narrative about their relationship on the internet for years, and he should be able to respond. He also clarified that he loves and is very proud of Mo’Nique, and says he would be doing a disservice to his daughter to not educate her on her grandmother’s success.

He ended the video with a slideshow of his “receipts,” which ended up just being photos of his daughter and their family.

You can watch his response, in full, below: