Everything that Donald Trump touches turns into a s#!t show including his own RICO trial.

For months now, the news cycle has been rife with stories about alleged impropriety between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the special prosecutor she hired Nathan Wade. Willis and Wade had an admitted romantic relationship that spanned a little over a year depending on who you believe. Today, Wade testified that he and Willis began dating in 2022 and that relationship lasted until the summer of 2023. A former co-worker of Willis’, Robin Yeartie, testified that the relationship in question began in November 2021, prior to Wade being hired.

The reason that the dates of this romance are important to this trial is because they stand to damage Willis’ credibility in regards to why she hired Wade to prosecute the case against Donald Trump and his alleged interference in the 2020 Presidential election.

DA Willis also took the stand today to defend her reputation and set the record straight on her hiring practice in choosing to put money in Wade’s pocket to stewart her case against 53% of white women’s former POTUS.

To say that the hearing was awkward, uncomfortable, embarrassing, and completely none of our business is an understatement. The lawyers grilling Willis and Wade put both of their dirtiest laundry to flap in the breeze without offering a single shred of evidence to make the case that they claim. In our eyes, it appears that winning this case in court isn’t even the goal but rather to taint the court of public opinion. To that end, it appears to be working. People are already debating whether or not this public airing is good for Trump or not.

This hearing and these testimonies will be talked about all the way up until Tuesday, November, 5, 2024.

One thing is for sure, two things are for certain, cable news will be eating this up.

Where do you stand on this issue? Does anything that happened between Fani Willis and Nathan Wade show a lack of credibility or a lapse in judgement? Is this just a huge waste of time? Should DA Willis have just appointed someone without this baggage and kept everyone focused on the actual case against Donald Trump?