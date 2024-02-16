Bossip Video

Despite very publicly proclaiming she was single at the tail end of 2023, Cardi B still spent Valentine’s Day with her estranged(?) husband Offset.

On Feb 14, the musicians reunited for a Valentine’s Day dinner at celebrity hotspot Carbone in Miami.

As seen in photos obtained by Page Six, the couple arrived at the restaurant together, but the Migos rapper waited a few minutes for his wife to go inside before following behind her.

After their dinner, the pair made their way out of Carbone together, with the “WAP” rapper covering her mouth with her phone as she signed an autograph. Once they were done interacting with the fans waiting outside, they got into their black SUV and drove away together.

Despite the romantic holiday, neither rapper dressed particularly fancy for their outing.

Cardi kept things super casual, rocking a vintage NASCAR jacket, a pair of black cargo pants, and black combat boots. Her husband went for a preppier look, layering a cream sweater vest over a white long-sleeved shirt and some khaki pants.

While it’s still not clear whether or not these two are back together, a reconciliation following a very public split wouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Their night out comes just a month and a half after the former Love & Hip Hop star revealed she and Offset had sex after celebrating New Year’s Eve together in a strip club in Miami.

“Was I clubbing with my baby daddy? Yes. Did I get d**ked down on New Year’s Eve? Yes. I needed d**k on New Year’s Eve,” she said at the time. “I feel like we were vibing on New Year’s Eve, we had a good time.”

Still, Cardi made sure to clarify that the two of them were not back together, but were going on therapy to work out their issues.

Rumblings of a separation first started in December, when fans noticed the couple had unfollowed one another on social media. Shortly after, Cardi confirmed she was single, saying that she was dropping “dead weight” ahead of the new year.

Now, it looks like that “dead weight” might have made its way into 2024 after all.