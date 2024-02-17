Bossip Video

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s life as a kid with a dream in Greece to NBA champion is detailed in Giannis: The Marvelous Journey.

One of the most polarizing stories in the National Basketball Association is from two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unlike the majority of the stars we love the Greek Freak is from across the pond. For anyone outside the USA making it to the NBA is usually just a fever dream.

His childhood in Greece and his journey to the NBA is the focus of the upcoming Prime Video documentary Giannis: The Marvelous Journey.

From the streets of Athens, Greece to Winning the Milwaukee Bucks a championship in 2021 the journey is nothing short of amazing. His parents immigrated from Nigeria hoping to give their children better opportunities and by chance, Giannis picked up a basketball changed their lives forever. According to a press release, his family, fiancée, Jason Kidd, Khris Middleton, and others were interviewed for the documentary. Also, it’s the first time his family will speak on their first-person account of their journey to this point.

The feature-length documentary will premiere on February 19 on Prime Video in over 240 countries. Furthermore, you can watch for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

You can watch the full trailer for Giannis: The Marvelous Journey below.