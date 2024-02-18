Bossip Video

Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation brought out all the stars for the second annual HBCU celebrity softball game.

On February 16, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation hosted the second annual HBCU celebrity All-Star game in Houston Texas. All proceeds from the game went to the Cactus Jack Foundation, Project H.E.A.L, and the Waymon Webster Scholarship fund. To date, the scholarship fund has given over $1,000,000 in scholarships to over 100 HBCU students.

A-list celebrities across all industries participated in the game according to a press release.

Notable participants included Metro Boomin, Teyana Taylor, Ne-Yo, Amber Rose, Anthony Mackie, Swae Lee, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Jose & Josie Canseco Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Bregman, Jeremy Peña, Kyle Tucker, Tank Dell, Reggie Jackson, Andre Dawson, Robinson Cano, Chase B, Jeff Bagwell, Warren Moon, Scarface, Bun B, Michael Brantley, Mauricio Dubon, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, CC Sabathia, Johnny Manziel, Adrian Peterson, Andre Johnson, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Trae Tha Truth.

The softball game was hosted at Minute Maid Park and kicked off the three-day Cactus Jack HBCU Classic. Scott’s family received the HBCU Vanguard Award on the field in addition to a proclamation from the Houston NAACP chapter for their contributions to HBCUs and Universities.

Travis has always spoken about his grandmother Miss Sealie, being a major inspiration in his life. She is the product of HBCUs having attended Prairie View A&M University and was also on hand to receive the awards. The Cactus Jack Foundation continues to support the people of Houston, Texas and this event is a great time for all while supporting the youth’s future.