Bossip Video

Despite some celeb couples rekindling their previous relationships, Amber Rose is solely in a copacetic co-parenting place with her ex-husband, and she’s just fine with that.

“It’s not like anything that we would circle back to,” said Muva Rosebud.

During a recent appearance on Tamron Hall, the 40-year-old discussed her 2014 divorce from Wiz Khalifa, 36. According to Amber the two of them are besties as they continue to raise their 10-year-old son Sebastian.

“I think that me and Wiz are so, best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents,” she told the host.

Her words echo what she said in November about co-parenting with her former flame despite going through a rough patch for three years following the end of their marriage.

“We’re literally best friends,” she told the No Jumper podcast. “He just had a Halloween party. I was over there with my other son Slash and Bash, and even Slash not being his baby, he picks them up, he plays with them. We’re just a family, and that’s just how we look at it. “So, once you just make it about the kids and not who he’s f*****g who she’s f*****g or what they’re doing, life is easy.”

She later added,

“With Wiz, I cried for three years straight [after the break-up]. That was the love of my life. I used to just sit in the shower and be like, f***!”





Play



Despite going through that heartbreak, Amber went on to date Alexander “AE” Edwards with whom she shares her 4-year-old, Slash Electric Alexander, and who famously admitted in 2021 to cheating on her with 12 different women.

While reflecting on both relationships, Amber told Tamron Hall about the harsh lesson she thinks she’s learned.

“Never love again, and then I did, and the same thing happened,” she said with a smile. “That’s not the lesson!” retorted Tamron, but Amber doubled down. “Stay away from me, that’s the lesson!” joked the influencer before adding, “Right now, I love myself. I love my kids. I’m not thinking about no man, Tamron. Not right now.”





Play



Despite being recently spotted out with Chris Rock, during a conversation on Sofia Franklin’s podcast last year, Amber insisted, “I want to be single for the rest of my life.”

What do YOU think about Amber Rose’s take on relationships and dating on Tamron Hall?