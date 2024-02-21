Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for Taraji P. Henson, who has been named one of TIME Magazine’s Women of the Year for 2024! The Color Purple actress joins a star-studded list of honorees who are being praised for their commitment to creating “a more equitable future” for women around the world.

Highlighted on this year’s list are trailblazers such as Greta Gerwig, known for her work as an actor, writer, and director of Barbie, along with singer Andra Day and tennis sensation Coco Gauff.

“The 2024 TIME Women of the Year are all leading the way in creating a more equal world and are making real change through their commitments to the environment, human rights, fair treatment for all people, and more. We are proud to honor and celebrate these remarkable women,” reps for TIME magazine said in a press release.

Taraji P. Henson is a highly acclaimed American actress known for her versatility and compelling performances across film, television, and theater. The actress rose to prominence with her role in the critically acclaimed film Hustle & Flow (2005), for which she received widespread recognition and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Henson’s breakthrough came with her portrayal of Cookie Lyon in the hit television series Empire, earning her numerous awards including a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama. She went on to tackle diverse roles in films such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Hidden Figures.

Taraji P. Henson Has Been Open About Pay Disparity Issues, Doubled Down On Them In TIME

For Henson, Hollywood success has come with numerous challenges.

As previously reported, over the last year, the Tinseltown veteran has been vocal about her struggle to be paid fairly by bigwigs behind the scenes. During an interview with the New York Times in January, The Best of Enemies star said that she almost walked away from The Color Purple after producers behind the musical allegedly offered her a measly salary. With help from Oprah, Henson fought for execs to pay her and other film members a proper fee

In a previous interview, the Washington, D.C. native claimed that she hadn’t seen a raise since starring in 2018’s Proud Mary. Years of mistreatment from Hollywood pushed her to tears during an interview with Gayle King in December.

While discussing the film industry’s pay disparity with TIME, Henson shared that she has started a production company and her TPH haircare brand with the hope of building successful ventures outside of acting to supplement her income.

“I’m 53, and I’m getting tired,” the actress said. “And then the disrespect: if there’s a playground no one wants you to play on, are you going to keep showing up and hurting yourself?”

The Color Purple star hopes her courage to speak out will change the inequities present in the film and TV industry.

“If we stay talking in small little circles, that’s not going to change anything,” Henson added. “But we do have allies out there, which I’ve found out by telling my truth.”







Congrats to Taraji!