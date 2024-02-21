Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan didn’t break up for long, but the reality star still has some regrets.

The Real Housewives of Miami star appeared on an episode of Two T’s In A Pod, where she talked to hosts Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge about her one regret during her short split from Jordan.

Pippen deleting all of their couple photos from her Instagram page was a big reason fans caught wind of the split, and unfortunately for Larsa, she can’t get those back.

“I feel like I was very emotional,” she began on the podcast. “I wish I didn’t delete those photos. I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them.” Pippen continued, “I was just emotional and impulsive I guess. I’m a Cancer so I’m an emotional person so I feel like if you’re not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat.”

It was revealed on Feb. 12 that Larsa and Marcus split after more than a year of dating, but according to Pippen, they never actually broke up.

“We kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future,” she explained. “It was like, we’ve spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point of, we’re going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we’re going to break up.” Larsa said. “It’s that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.”

Pippen went on to reveal that the two of them had gone through a month of “not seeing eye to eye” and “not being in a great place.”

In response to those who think the short-lived split was only for press–including some of her Real Housewives castmates–Larsa insists that wasn’t the case.