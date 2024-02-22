Bossip Video

Wendy Williams’ care team is confirming some sad news about the talk show host.

The staffers are sharing that in addition to having medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema, she’s been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

The news was released via a press release which also noted that she was diagnosed after a “battery of medical tests” in 2023 after her memory started to fail and she began to “lose words” and “act erratically.”

“Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” reads a portion of the release.

Johns Hopkins Medicine reports that frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a group of disorders that occur when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost. It can affect behavior, personality, language, and movement.

Bruce Willis also suffers from frontotemporal dementia.

Wendy’s team also noted that the “difficult” decision to share the news was made “not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy” but to “raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

“Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis. There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need.”

The statement concluded by saying that Wendy is still “able to do many things for herself” and “maintains her trademark sense of humor.”

This announcement comes just two days before the premiere of Lifetime’s documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?





The two-night documentary event premieres February 24 and 25 at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.