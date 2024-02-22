Bossip Video

A new episode of Bold & Bougie is airing tonight and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip from a tea party where we learn Princess’ back story.

As previously reported Carlos King’s new series gives viewers an inside look into the fabulous and fun lives of socialites in ATL.

The Bold & Bougie cast includes Malaysia Pargo, an entrepreneur, and mother of three, coming off an eye-opening year;

Tameka Foster, a wardrobe stylist to Hollywood’s elite, podcaster, author, and passionate mother, who is embracing her soon-to-be empty-nester life;

Gocha Hawkins, a restaurateur, mother of two, and grandmother of four who is now living in her “unfiltered unapologetic” era with her wife;

Princess Banton-Lofters, a successful talent scout, television producer, business owner, and mother on a quest to get the recognition she deserves…

and Crystal Smith, a restaurant owner and single mother of three ready to reclaim her power following a tumultuous year that included a public divorce from a famous ex.

These women are determined to live unapologetically on their own terms and rewrite their narrative. Spending their entire lives being cheerleaders for others, now, it’s their turn to be the center of attention as they support each other and form an unbreakable sisterhood.

Bold & Bougie Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, we see the ladies having a tea party and apparently getting to know each other better.

Gocha asks Princess flat out “What exactly do you?’ and the creator is happy to answer. Gocha tells the group that she’s credited with creating and producing The Real Housewives of Atlanta and shares that she was inspired after seeing The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I’m an entrepreneur but I’ve been known as the housewives producer/housewives creator,” says Princess. “I kept saying there are a group of Black women like this where I live.”

She goes on to detail meeting with a producer to pitch the show.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Bold & Bougie airs tonight Thursday, February 15 at 9 pm ET on WE tv—will YOU be watching?