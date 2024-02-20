Some bold and bougie baddies are detailing their new Carlos King-created series and BOSSIP’s got exclusive details.

Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton-Lofters, and Crystal Smith are the stars of WE tv’s Bold & Bougie which premiered last week and showcased their glamorous lives as Atlanta socialites.

During the premiere, the ladies showcased their fabulous lives and gave viewers a look at what it’s like to live life unapologetically and rewrite their narratives.

Not only that, but they showcased what the Atlanta party scene is like as Gocha hosted a poolside celebration that got a little uncomfortable Tameka and Crystal had a convo about her ex-husband Ne-Yo’s baby’s mother, Monyetta Shaw.

Tameka, who is friends with Shaw, pointed out that there was previous tension between Crystal and Monyetta, and Crystal acknowledged that she wasn’t the reason for the split.

“I was not an instrument in the demise of that relationship so I don’t feel like I should be penalized becuase of what happened between them,” said Crystal. “What I’m going through presently currently right now is some real shit.” “It’s what she was f****g trying to tell you,” said Tameka before alleging that Monyetta was trying to send off flares Crystal’s way. “She wasn’t trying to tell me nothing,” countered Crystal. “She went through her experience, I’m going through my experience now.”

According to the ladies, there will be more spicy moments like that on the show, but there will also be sisterhood among the group.

“I think the most important part of our sisterhood is that we all have one thing in common; we just want to see each other grow,” Malaysia told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “We don’t tear each other down and we have made a pact that we will get through whatever it is that we need.”

She continued,

“So the one thing that I love about this group of ladies [is that] they taught me that you don’t have to do it alone, that we’re a village and, and I never had that before, you know, I had to do everything on my own and it was always one man for one man for itself. And so I am learning how to lean on other individuals.”

Each of the ladies also spoke on overcoming trials and tribulations in their personal lives and shared whether or not it would play out on the show.

“I think this new year is like for me a time for me to just focus on myself, heal, and [make] everything all about Crystal right now,” said Crystal Smith whose divorce from Ne-Yo was finalized in 2023.

“I tried dating, it was what it was, but you got to see my children and a little bit of my life, not too much, because I’m still just very weary of opening up too much.”

Watch our exclusive with the ladies of Bold & Bougie.

WE tv’s Bold And Bougie airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv and streams Mondays on ALLBLK.