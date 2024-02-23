Bossip Video

After running to social media to debut his “perfect” face tattoo, Quincy was met with backlash prompting him to remove the ink from his face.

Diddy’s son recently released his new Valentine’s Day single “Perfect In My Eyes” and to promote the single, he went to a tattoo shop and got the word “perfect” tattooed under his left eye.

The new face tattoo was front and center in the cover art for the single and it sent shockwaves across social media as fans wondered why he went to such extreme lengths for promo.

Fans sounded off on his decision across every social media platform and female fans were heartbroken that he “ruined” his face.

It didn’t take long for Quincy to regret the decision and he documented the process of getting it removed.

Even though Diddy is out of the spotlight following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, we imagine that he wasn’t too happy either.

“We’re at the laser place, okay?” Quincy revealed at the start of the video. “I’ve read the comments. Thank Q for y’all’s honesty. Thank Q @aestheticqueenco you the people’s champ!” read the Instagram caption.

After posting video evidence of the removal, his fans praised him for listening to their advice. Some still believe it was all fake and a skit to promote his record and if that’s true, it certainly worked.