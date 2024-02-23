Bossip Video

Just a couple days before the release of Lifetime’s upcoming documentary about Wendy Williams, the former talk show host’s guardian has filed a lawsuit against the network’s parent company.

The guardian–named Sabrina Morrissey, according to TMZ–filed the lawsuit on Thursday, just two days before the upcoming premiere of Where Is Wendy Williams?

“The new lawsuit appears to be filed as an attempt to prohibit the airing of the upcoming documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?” a source tells PEOPLE.

The suit was filed under seal and a hearing date has reportedly been set for next week, where a judge will decide whether or not the documents should remain under seal.

The executive producer of the documentary, Mark Ford, told PEOPLE that “Wendy’s attorneys and the guardianship attorneys were consulted and signed off on” the doc.

Despite going “by the book” to get all permissions needed, Ford points out the fact that the documentary went a different way than initially expected, implying that might be why her guardian seemingly has a problem with the final product.

“We went into this film thinking it was one thing, and the truth turned out to be another,” he explained to the outlet. “Once we started seeing the truth of the situation, we couldn’t ignore it. And the film had to go in the direction of the truth.”

One of the claims Morrissey could be fighting against is Williams telling filmmakers her guardian stole money from her, though they say she never provided evidence.

In a clip shared with PEOPLE prior to the documentary’s release, Angela “Blac Chyna” White checks on Williams as her health is clearly deteriorating. The pair formed a bond in real life after the former reality star appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2020, with Chyna telling Williams in the clip, “You’ve always been like, honest with me, and put me in my place, in the most motherly, kind way.”

But, while White is talking to Williams, the conversation doesn’t seem to go anywhere, with the former talk show host simply replying, “My real name is Wendy Hunter.”

The release of this clip comes as Williams’ care team confirms that in addition to having medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema, Wendy has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Where Is Wendy Williams? premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.