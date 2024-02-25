On Saturday, Feb. 24, the 2024 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards brought out the biggest names in entertainment to celebrate acting excellence in film and TV.
Following a historic SAG-AFTRA strike, stars honored their peers at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Netflix live-streamed the awards worldwide. In addition to Oppenheimer and The Bear dominating the awards count, several casts of fan favorites reunited throughout the night.
Ayo Edebiri continued her winning streak with co-star Jeremy Allen White for individual performances in The Bear and Comedy Series Ensemble. Oppenheimer dominated with wins for lead male actor Cillian Murphy, supporting male actor Robert Downy, Jr., and the film’s ensemble.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph moved the audience to tears with her acceptance speech for supporting female actor in The Holdovers. Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone championed “visibility” in both English and her native Blackfoot language as she became the first Indigenous best actress winner.
Ali Wong and Steven Yeun took home Actor awards for the controversial miniseries Beef.
In addition to the critically acclaimed nominees, casts from fan favorites reunited, including Breaking Bad, Devil Wears Prada, and more.
Check out a full list of nominees and winners below:
FILM CATEGORIES
Motion Picture Cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
WINNER: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Drama Series Ensemble
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
WINNER: The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
2024 SAG Life Achievement Award
Barbra Streisand
