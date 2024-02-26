Bossip Video

Viral video shows free agent QB Cam Newton fighting off multiple men during the ‘We Ball Sports’ inaugural tournament.

While transitioning to a full-fledged media personality and podcaster Cam Newton still finds time to mentor the youth. This weekend he was on hand for his C1N foundation’s We Ball Sports 7v7 tournament. It’s one thing to play in an NFL player’s tournament but having him on hand and involved is exciting for kids.

As expected the excitement also brings hate from those who never lived out their football dreams.

For some reason a gentleman allegedly named TJ reportedly from the TSP crew took shots at Cam the day before the tournament. Of course, the video circulated on social media right before the event.

Also, It’s unclear what caused him to send shots at the former MVP but the jealousy was loud.

According to Yahoo!, a brawl ensued during the 7v7 tournament after several men allegedly from TSP tried to jump Cam. In the footage of the brawl, we were reminded how Auburn won its only National Championship in recent memory. It’s unclear how things transpired but the group learned Mr. Newton isn’t a regular civilian.

Allegedly one of the guys involved is the same person from the video above slandering Cam, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The brawl looked like a regular NFL Sunday for Cam as he held his own with no help on offense. Honestly, the former NFL MVP put on a master class in self-defense. He immediately knocked one man off the stage, and locked up a second man with a choke, while using another man’s dreads to control him. It’s worth mentioning the NFL Vet’s trademarked “eclectic topper” hat never left his head during the scuffle.

You can watch Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco react to the video below.