Bossip Video

Cam Newton recently dropped the bombshell that he would return to the NFL under one condition; that he gets to play for the Atlanta Falcons.

The former NFL Quarterback is quickly settling into his post-playing career as a sports personality and the ATL native has been releasing his Funky Friday YouTube videos. Following that, he tamed up with Brandon Marshall for a live show titled I AM ICONIC, and during an appearance on Good Morning Football, Marshall questioned Newton about an NFL return.

Camn then shot his indirect shot at the Atlanta Falcons to be their next quarterback.

“It’s not even three,” Newton said about which three teams he would possibly go to. “It’s just really one.” “Me having a family now, it’s always been about family and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta,” Newton said. “If it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want to [come back].”

The timing of this comment is what’s interesting because it almost seems calculated. The Atlanta Falcons desperately need a new head coach and also need a new quarterback. If there was a time to shoot the shot it’s now, even if Cam hasn’t played in almost three years. If the Falcons take the bait there’s a slim chance he will be the starter, but having a vet as backup quarterback is never a bad thing.

Could you see Cam Newton playing for the Falcons?