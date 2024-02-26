Bossip Video

Jodie Turner-Smith has spoken publicly about her divorce from Joshua Jackson for the first time.

The actress spoke about the split in a new interview with the Times UK, saying that she’s trying to think about her divorce in as positive a light as possible.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK,” Turner-Smith said. “The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

When speaking about how to tell if a relationship–or any situation in life–is right for you, the Queen & Slim star advised people to look at specific moments in their lives and question if they’re being true to themselves.

“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us,” she insisted.

The actress and model went on to explain why she doesn’t think her marriage was a failure, despite ending in divorce.

“We obviously had such a beautiful moment together,” she said of her relationship with Jackson. “And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!”

Turner-Smith breaking her silence comes as Jackson explores his new relationship with Lupita Nyong’o.

She hinted at their union during a recent interview with Porter, insisting she won’t be going public with another relationship any time soon.

When asked about her history of keeping her love life private, Nyong’o said, “And that was very, very sage of me. I’m going back to those days, by the way.”

Regardless of her desire to keep things under wraps, she and Jackson made their relationship very clear when they were spotted packing on the PDA after sources confirmed to Daily Mail that they are dating.

The pair was first spotted together in Oct. 2023, when they attended a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles. Turner-Smith filed for divorce earlier that month.