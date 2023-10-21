Bossip Video

Jodie Turner-Smith’s divorce from Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson may have been caused by “dark moods” from the intense characters the actor portrayed.

Radar Online reports that the 37-year-old’s divorce filing from Jackson left the actor devastated. A supposed pal of Jackson said the thespian’s inability to leave work on set caused problems between him and the Queen and Slim starlet.

The insider claimed that his roles on Fringe and The Affair, “made Joshua prone to “dark moods” and Jodie believed their marriage turned “unhealthy.”

They said fans may think Jodie and Josh are “the perfect match” but arguments over little things can “escalate into full-blown rows.”

It was clear “the dynamic between them had changed”, the source continued.

In public, things may have appeared to be okay but behind closed doors, things were “definitely rocky” alleged the source. The actress-model requested the court to grant the pair joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

Radar Online reported the chatterboxes from their inner circle described the Brit as a “social butterfly”y while Jackson was more introverted. Some fans say “his friends” have become loquacious to help the “One Week” actor save face, after he was spotted with newly single Lupita Nyong’o. The Black Panther star found herself in hot water when fans assumed she was still going strong with host, Sal Masekela and may have been the reason for the demise of Joshua’s marriage.

As previously reported, Lupita took to Instagram to announce the sports commentator was no longer her man, her man, her man.

Although the Us star cleared up the status of her relationship with Sal, she never addressed if she and the Pacey Witter-portraying actor were an item.

Usher Facilitated Jodi & Josh’s Coupledom?

Jodie first crossed paths with Jackson at R&B legend, Usher’s, 2018 birthday bash.

“When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,” Turner-Smith revealed in 2021 on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now.”

Jodie wasted no time asking the Canadian actor to join her as a lifemate while they were celebrating New Year’s Eve in Nicaragua.

Jackson recalled the moment on Jimmy Fallon and said it happened during a romantic moment on the beach.

“She was quite adamant and she was right, this is the best decision I ever made,” said Jackson while taking off his ring and holding it up to show off to Fallon and the audience.

Less than a year after meeting, the two copped a marriage license in Beverly Hills and exchanged vows on August 18, 2019.

As in many marriages, however, things eventually took a turn. PEOPLE recently reported that the elegant actress concluded that their union could not be saved.

“They are on very different paths in life,” a tipster shared. The marriage “made her unhappy” and she’s choosing to focus on motherhood. “Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working” and the former happy couple will “co-parent their daughter” as “they want her to continue to thrive.”

The estranged exes were most recently spotted celebrating Jodie’s 37th birthday in New York City last month.

Wishing both the best as they take their separate journeys — we know Joshua will likely grab something foreign and chocolate along the way.