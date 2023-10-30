While Joshua Jackson was rumored to be Living Lupita Loca with Lupita Nyong’o, fans were excited to see his soon-to-be ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith with a “new man” on her arm. Unfortunately, however, her recent Halloween “date night” is all just a false alarm.

Just a few weeks after the model filed for divorce from Jackson on Oct. 2, both exes are out and about again. Following past infidelity, it’s no surprise the Fatal Attraction actor seemingly moved on quickly. Spooky SZN marked the first occasion that Turner-Smith stepped out with a man since the split. PageSix reports the Without Remorse star was seen on the Halloween scene with a melanated “mystery man.”

On Friday, Turner-Smith attended the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles, hosted by Rande Gerber. The star-studded celebration also brought out Serena Williams, Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber, and the cast of Selling Sunset.

Newly single Turner-Smith was a classic good girl gone bad in a schoolgirl costume. She rocked a black-and-white plaid mini skirt with a collared shirt and coordinating cardigan both unbuttoned to reveal a lacy white bra. She went all out, completing the look with knee-high stockings and her long copper box braids in two pigtails. The rosary and nosebleed makeup are giving Cruel Intentions.

Although the costume turned heads, the accessory that has everyone talking is Turner-Smith’s plus-one. Her Halloween hottie was a “tall, dark and handsome mystery man” in all-black with gold chains.

PageSix speculated that’s the 37-year-old’s new boo. BOSSIP got to the bottom of her anonymous arm candy’s identity and his relationship with Turner-Smith.

Check out the identity of Jodie Turner-Smith’s mystery date and his reaction to making headlines after the flip!