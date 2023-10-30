While Joshua Jackson was rumored to be Living Lupita Loca with Lupita Nyong’o, fans were excited to see his soon-to-be ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith with a “new man” on her arm. Unfortunately, however, her recent Halloween “date night” is all just a false alarm.
Just a few weeks after the model filed for divorce from Jackson on Oct. 2, both exes are out and about again. Following past infidelity, it’s no surprise the Fatal Attraction actor seemingly moved on quickly. Spooky SZN marked the first occasion that Turner-Smith stepped out with a man since the split. PageSix reports the Without Remorse star was seen on the Halloween scene with a melanated “mystery man.”
On Friday, Turner-Smith attended the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles, hosted by Rande Gerber. The star-studded celebration also brought out Serena Williams, Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber, and the cast of Selling Sunset.
Newly single Turner-Smith was a classic good girl gone bad in a schoolgirl costume. She rocked a black-and-white plaid mini skirt with a collared shirt and coordinating cardigan both unbuttoned to reveal a lacy white bra. She went all out, completing the look with knee-high stockings and her long copper box braids in two pigtails. The rosary and nosebleed makeup are giving Cruel Intentions.
Although the costume turned heads, the accessory that has everyone talking is Turner-Smith’s plus-one. Her Halloween hottie was a “tall, dark and handsome mystery man” in all-black with gold chains.
PageSix speculated that’s the 37-year-old’s new boo. BOSSIP got to the bottom of her anonymous arm candy’s identity and his relationship with Turner-Smith.
Check out the identity of Jodie Turner-Smith’s mystery date and his reaction to making headlines after the flip!
Mystery Solved! The Identity Of Jodie Turner-Smith’s New “Date” Revealed
As much as we’re rooting for Jodie Turner-Smith to live her best life (and maybe get her lick back), not so fast! It might take more than just one month for the Queen & Slim star to fully get her post-divorce groove back. The British baddie is locked in with the man she partied with on Halloween, but not how fans are expecting.
It turns out the Black brotha in all-black is Turner-Smith’s actual brother! Who better to keep her company during this difficult time? People simply speculated a little too hard based on how close the pair looked. When the siblings are both smiling, the fine family resemblance is undeniable.
Turner-Smith’s rarely-seen brother is named Brandon Antonio Giovanni Smith. The mom of one affectionately refers to her big bro as “Richie poo” in a birthday post dedicated to him. He raps under the name “A RICH ONE.”
The celebrity sibling took to his Instagram to laugh at the coupledom confusion making headlines. On his IG Stories, Smith posted a screenshot of the PageSix headline with a caption calling the author “an idiot.” In another post, he focused on his picture, joking that at least the camera loves him.
That may not be the tea fans hoped for, but at least Turner-Smith still appears to be living her best life. On Saturday, she served in a sexy cow costume at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween. It’s unclear if her brother joined her again, but she clearly always has good company on deck.
Were you rooting for Jodie Turner-Smith to already have a new boo?
Continue Slideshow
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
-
H-U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Turned Heads At Howard’s Homecoming
-
Pretty Girls Go To Bama State: A Gallery Of Buzzy Baddies Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Meeting Man For Hook-Up But Denies Forcing Him Into Threesome Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
-
Baby Mama Karma: Chrisean Rock Drags Summer Walker's '3 F****g Kids, No Man, & BBL' After Singer Defends TikTok Impersonation
-
Tenn Out Of Tenn: A Gallery Of Tennessee State Stunners Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.