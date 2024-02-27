Bossip Video

Reesa Teesa’s explosive “Who TF Did I Marry” story could be landing her in some hot water, that is if her alleged egregious liar of an ex has anything to do with it.

As previously reported the TikToker went viral for a wild 50-part video series that details how she she married and then quickly divorced her “pathological liar” ex-husband, Legion, now identified as Jerome McCoy. Teesaa claims her former hubby lied about his employment, family, finances, and other aspects of his personal life while they were married. Now, McCoy is telling his side of the story — and he may be heading to court to hold his ex-wife accountable for her alleged lies.

During an interview with TMZ on Feb. 27, McCoy claimed that all of the stories shared in Reesa’s “Who TF Did I Marry” series were completely false. He’s debating on whether to take legal action against his ex-wife for her viral video series, which has garnered millions of views on TikTok.

Inside the riveting 50-part story, Reesa alleged that she uncovered shocking details about McCoy’s identity shortly after they married in 2021. When she was required to perform a background check for a new job, Reesa discovered that McCoy had allegedly been using a fake social security number, and upon further investigation, she discovered his real identity. The background check revealed that her former husband had felony charges for trespassing and impersonating an officer.

She also alleged that he wasn’t the high-level executive that he claimed to be. Reesa said that McCoy was employed in a warehouse and wasn’t making the six-figure salary of a regional manager at a prominent condiment company, which he mentioned during the beginning stages of their relationship. She also alleged that his substantial earnings from playing Arena football were a complete sham, but that isn’t the true story, according to McCoy.

McCoy Is Considering Whether To Take Legal Action Against Reesa

During his interview with TMZ on Monday, the frustrated ex-husband of the TikTok star said Reesa’s web of lies spun out of control at the height of their rocky marriage. They were having “trust issues” shortly before their split. Reesa tried to reconcile with him and simultaneously threatened to “expose” him if he did not try to work on their marriage troubles, McCoy alleged.

When he failed to comply, Reesa began making up lies about their relationship online. Now, he’s feeling the heat from his ex-wife’s wildly popular “Who TF Did I Marry?” series. He asserted that it’s negatively impacting his public relations job, which he claims is with a hospital. Amid scrutiny, Legion consulted attorneys to explore potential legal action against Reesa. His employer is also exploring what legal action they can take, as her wild series is impacting the business negatively. McCoy is willing to support his company if they do decide to lawyer up.

McCoy Claims Reesa Cheated

Earlier this month, a video posted to the Legion VP TikTok account on Feb. 19 captured McCoy maintaining his innocence. He called out Reesa for fabricating the entire story and claimed that he left the TikToker because she “cheated” during their marriage.

What Happened On The Latest Episode Of “Who TF Did I Marry?”

Reesa hasn’t addressed her ex-husband’s claims, but she did reveal another surprising tidbit about the healthcare publicist in her latest video posted on Feb. 26.

In a new TikTok video, Reesa claimed that she spoke to McCoy’s brother, Chris, who also claimed that he had a sour past with the alleged pathological liar. During a phone call with Reesa, Chris said he hadn’t spoken to his sibling since the death of their father years ago. At the funeral, he got into a nasty fight with McCoy’s ex-wife that severed their relationship.

According to Chris, McCoy was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia as a child, and he refused to take the medication as he entered adult life. Before their passing, McCoy’s father and mother did everything in their power to get him psychiatric help, but to no avail.

Due to his troubling behavior, Chris permitted Reesa to “expose” McCoy.

“He said we support you. The family is not mad at you. We’ve known how he is for years. You can expose that motherf***cker,” she said.

Reesa’s wildly popular series has caught the attention of big brands like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Smashbox Cosmetics, with many praising her for sharing details about her turbulent marriage. As fanfare around the series stormed across TikTok and social media, some netizens pondered if the social media star was receiving big bucks for sharing her wild story. Reesa shut down speculation in a video shared to her account on Feb. 24.

“Wanted to come on here and tell you guys, the stories about the amount of money that I’ve made on TikTok with this whole ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ series is wildly inaccurate, and I’m gonna tell you guys why,” she explained. “When I started the series, I was not yet in the Creator Fund. I didn’t get approved until midway in the series. So all the videos I did beforehand weren’t even counted for the Creator Fund, and then it’s only counted based on the eligible views.”

Reesa found out she was suspended from the Creator Fund shortly after.

“I got suspended because I have multiple violations because I had reuploaded some of the videos in the series and you can’t do that,’ she clarified. “For the next 30 days, I am not making any money from the videos. I am merely making these videos from the heart.”

Well, we will certainly be along for the ride.



