Social media is OBSESSED with a deliciously messy 50-part “Who TF Did I Marry?” TikTok saga starring an Atlanta-area woman named @reesamteesa whose life spiraled into chaos after she married a “pathological liar” named “Legion.”

Over the past few days, hundreds of millions of people from around the world have tuned into TikToker ‘s viral tale of poor judgement, red flags, and deception that started when she married “Legion” during the pandemic only to find out that he lied about everything including his family, previous marriage, and career.

The videos included interludes, breakdowns, extensive details about the now-infamous man identified as “Legion” and shocking moments that sent the whole entire internet into a frenzy.

Reesa never let her audience lose the plot either.

I'm watching Reesa Teessa's 50 part series & i just learned that Georgia has something called WEEKEND JAIL. If you have a 9-5 Monday-Friday job you work it normally then on Friday you go sit in Jail until SUNDAY then repeat the process until your sentence is completed

Some of the highlights include “Legion” claiming to be a San Diego State University graduate and former Arena football player who worked as a regional manager at a condiment company.

“Legion” told Teesa that he was wealthy after investing money from his football career, some of which was stashed away in offshore accounts.

She thought this was the VP of a prestigious condiment company… https://t.co/RGg2yhdrSJ — Happy Hour Hot Boy (@SlimWyldNReklez) February 21, 2024

Since he was so “wealthy,” he paid Teesa’s rent and bills which she admitted was a relief and kept her around.

“Legion” would also speak about imaginary family members and pretended on the phone with his “brother” every morning.

Legion lying about being on the phone with his older brother “John” This is crazy! Cus why would u lie about that 😭😭 #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/rMTeqZTL8p — Crystal Tans (@ceebeela) February 21, 2024

Legion pretending to be on the phone with his brother every morning #whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/5QOTecm4HO — brandi hayakawa 🫧 (@beyosaki) February 20, 2024

Eventually, Reesa Teesa got her spouse’s social security number, ran a background check on him, and learned that he had never actually lived in California or attended San Diego State.

She also discovered that his previous employer was listed as a grocery store and that he was so “poor” he couldn’t afford to pay the fees for the divorce to his ex-wife.

Reesa Teesa saw legion waking up every morning to go to work as a VP of a condiment country in warehouse uniform and said yeah he definitely the regional manager. Whole time this legion:#whotfdidimarry pic.twitter.com/R6Vf9FEqA0 — Bearded King 🇭🇹 (@ThatZoeJames) February 20, 2024

The TikToker added that she spoke with the ex-wife who confirmed that the man was a pathological liar and warned her not to trust him.

