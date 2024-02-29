Bossip Video

A brand new episode of Ready To Love airs tomorrow and we’ve got a clip of the ladies’ exes meeting their potential next new boos.

As previously reported, season 9 of the hit OWN series is set in Fort Worth where 20 eligible singles are exploring potential romantic connections.

Hosted by comedian and actor, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the dating series is continuing to explore the real-life romantic rollercoasters of successful and striking Black men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode, we see the “Exes Meet The Nexes” stage for the singles in Fort Worth!

Things get tense when the ladies bring in their exes to meet their connections. Mya’s ex Wes, who clearly might still have feelings for her, questions William and Justin, while Vanessa’s ex Thomas whom she’s still“close friends” with, wants to know more about Dom’s intentions.

And while Wes wants the dirt on the fellas, Justin has questions of his own.

“What’s some of the things that you had to deal with, brother?” he asks.

“She’s spoiled,” says Wes.

On Vanessa’s date, her ex-boyfriend questions Dom and Chaz and reveals more about his friendship with the flight attendant.

Dom however seems to wonder if the exes are more than just friends.

“Intimacy changes the dynamics of friendship sometimes, I just don’t know how to do it,” says Dominique.

According to Vanessa, however, he truly has nothing to worry about.

“Dominique, I think it was hard for him to conceptualize that Thomas and I didn’t have anything going on. That was something that I made a mental note about it.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Are you watching Ready To Love?

New episodes air on Fridays at 8/7 c on OWN.