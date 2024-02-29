Bossip Video

Meek Mill took to X on Wednesday to respond to fans who think he’s the rapper whose name is redacted in the latest lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

As previously reported, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones launched a number of claims at Combs in his lawsuit, including sexual harassment. In the suit, he also claims Diddy engaged in sexual activities with “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” immediately making fans believe the rapper in question is Meek Mill.

As social media exploded over Lil Rod’s bombshell claims, Meek took to X to insist he’s not involved in any of the activity mentioned in the complaint.

“No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped,” the rapper tweeted. “Woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol.”

He continued,

“I’m from Philly. I don’t do coke or freaky a** molly… nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy.” “That’s why I always come around all these industry n****s with my real friends,” Meek explained. “You never catch me around anybody from the industry alone…”

As internet personalities including DJ Akademiks placed the blame on the “Going Bad” rapper, Meek insisted “These blogs making y’all stupid for the day!”

He also asked that someone send him the actual lawsuit and where his name is mentioned so that he can “get my credit card and show you the date where I was.”

Meek went on to complain about “every Black blog site” making him “seem gay” when he does so much for the community.

“I change laws for our people I donate millions,” he tweeted. “They are designed to destroy the image of black leaders!”

As for the allegations against the unnamed “rapper,” they are mentioned as having been on Diddy’s yacht, where they were reportedly seen “consorting with underaged girls, sex workers,” per Complex.

The rapper is mentioned once again when it’s stated: “Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED), R&B singer (REDACTED), and Stevie J.”

Now, as Meek Mill fights back at his involvement in these salacious activities, Diddy’s lawyer is doing the same.

According to reports from TMZ, his attorney, Shawn Holley, says multiple women who were identified as minors in the lawsuit filed against Diddy are not minors, but fully grown women.

Two women reportedly saw their images included in Jones’ lawsuit, where he alleged the music mogul was partying with underage girls.

The suit includes photos that show a party Diddy threw last summer in Los Angeles, some of them showing Diddy and his son, Justin Combs, around some women who are characterized as minors. But, while the photos in the complaint black out their faces, Holley says they’re not minors at all.

One of the women in question named Chelsea, 33, has come forward to insist that’s her in the picture, though she doesn’t want to publicly reveal her identity. She provided TMZ with a photo of her in the same outfit as the picture included in Rodney’s suit.

There is also a photo of Justin in the lawsuit that seemingly shows him partying with underage girls, but Holley says the woman whose face is blacked out in the photo is actually Justin’s 32-year-old girlfriend.