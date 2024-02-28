Lawyer For Diddy Accuser Responds To Backlash As Meek Mill & Yung Miami’s Name Drops In Lawsuit Go Viral

The man suing Diddy has doubled down on his claims as more celebrity names are being brought to the forefront.

As we previously reported, Combs was sued in federal court on Monday by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a producer who worked on his most recent album. In the suit, he accuses Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him over the course of more than a year.

Following the lawsuit going public, people have been questioning some of Jones’ claims–most notably that Diddy forced him to watch a video of Stevie J having intercourse with another man.

Stevie J told TMZ the allegations were completely untrue and an adult film star took credit for the video, but Rodney’s lawyer is doubling down, insisting the video in question was shown to him by Diddy and he’s the one who said it was Stevie J.

Rodney Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, “says his client only knew what was allegedly relayed to him when it first fell into his lap during his time with Diddy,” according to TMZ.

Blackburn also responded to those asking why his client didn’t mention anything about sexual assault when starting a GoFundMe page just a few weeks ago in an effort to sue Diddy for publishing. He told the outlet, “there is no uniformity in response to sexual trauma.”

“Mr. Jones is a father and Christian,” Rodney’s lawyer continued. “He was willing to sacrifice his rights concerning his assault, in an effort to protect his dignity and the dignity of his family. Mr. Combs was made aware of Mr. Jones’ claim for assault from the moment Mr. Jones made his intentions to sue clear.”

Of course, these were far from the only bombshells to come out of Jones’ allegations, with other celebrities close to Diddy being named in the suit.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Lil Rod claims that Yung Miami’s cousin was also involved in the alleged abuse. He accuses the City Girls rapper’s cousin–who was said to be her assistant–of sexually assaulting him in Nov. 2022.

“Mr. Combs was intoxicated and offered cocaine to Mr. Jones. Mr. Jones rejected him and proceeded to walk to the restroom,” the documents read, according to XXL. “While using the restroom Yung Miami’s cousin burst into the bathroom and began groping Mr. Jones. Mr. Jones believes that Mr. Combs sent her in there to sexually assault Mr. Jones.”

The docs go on to claim that after he left the bathroom, Yung Miami’s cousin followed him and tried to have sex with him in front of Diddy and his staff.

More big names have also been brought into the mix after Lil Rod claimed that Diddy bragged about “engag[ing] in sexual intercourse with Stevie J,” a “rapper” and an “R&B singer,” though the latter two names were redacted.

The “rapper” in question is described in the docs as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” and the “R&B singer” is said to have “performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency.”

Social media is alleging that the rapper in question is Meek Mill.

As previously mentioned, Stevie J already called the lawsuit “bogus.” Diddy’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, also denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ, saying, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Now, social media has erupted following the other names mentioned in the suit, assuming the rapper and R&B singer redacted from the documents are Meek Mill and Usher, respectively. They have yet to respond to their alleged involvement with Diddy.