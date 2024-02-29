Bossip Video

Beyoncé is the latest star to grace the cover of CR Fashion Book.

On Thursday, the magazine announced that the star will appear on the cover of Issue 24, which comes ten years after she first appeared on their cover.

Fresh off the launch of her highly-anticipated haircare brand Cécred, Beyoncé is showcasing all different types of hair throughout the pages of the fashion mag. One look in particular that has fans excited is the red curly hair she rocks on the cover, reminiscent of the look Bey’s character Sharon wore in the 2009 film Obsessed.

Beyoncé drew inspiration for her new haircare brand from growing up in her mother Tina Knowles’ hair salon, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that it’s such an important part of her identity. She also revealed during her interview with the publication that hair is always the first thing she thinks about during her creative process.

“Hair is actually the first step when I’m creating tours, films, and albums,” Bey revealed. “Being able to see the hairstyles first is what influences the sound, looks…everything.”â

Because of her mom’s hair expertise, it’s also not much of a surprise that Bey probably wasn’t allowed to experiment with more outlandish hairstyles like she may have wanted. She told CR Fashion Book that being able to rock a mullet during the shoot was somewhat of a dream come true, since it’s a style she was always interested in back in the day.

“I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the ’90s, but my mother wouldn’t let me do it,” she explained. “So I’m having the time of my life at this shoot.”

The BeyHive is also predicting that this edgier look is a preview at Act III, which many have theorized will be Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Issue 24 of â CR Fashion Book will be available on March 29, the same day Beyoncé’s upcoming album Act II will be released.