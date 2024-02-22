Bossip Video

The Kelly Rowland dressing room drama continues, and now, a new source is alleging that Savannah Guthrie’s “aggressive” questions about Beyoncé are the real reason why the notoriously sweet star unceremoniously left the Today show last week.

Before she was scheduled to guest-host Today alongside Hoda Kotb in the second hour on Feb. 15, Rowland, 43, sat down with Savannah Guthrie to talk about her new film, Mea Culpa. While chatting about the Tyler Perry-directed project, Guthrie, 52, asked the star what she thought about her bestie Beyoncé’s new country album, Act II.

That apparently was a big no-no according to a new source.

“Kelly was offended that Savannah repeatedly and aggressively asked her about Beyoncé,” the insider alleged during an interview with The Wrap on Feb. 21.

According to the source, the spiel about Kelly being unsatisfied with her dressing room was fabricated to cover up her frustration about the pesky questions.

“The story was spun that Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, but she has been on the ‘Today’ show numerous times. She and her team know the dressing room setup. That would not come as a surprise at all,” the confidante added. “Kelly was upset about Savannah’s aggressive questioning about Beyoncé. She and her team were not happy and felt disrespected.”

Instead of sitting down to host, the star said “Sayonara” shortly after her interview with Guthrie, leaving Hoda Kotb no choice but to tap Rita Ora for guest hosting duties.

During Thursday’s interview, Guthrie asked “What do you think about your friend Beyoncé?”

Rowland, who is close friends with Bey and her former Destiny’s Child group mate, replied, “I’m so proud of her.”

Guthrie continued to ask a few more questions about the “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker.

“I know, but were you surprised and what do you think about it?” — referring to Beyoncé’s album, Act II. “I’m so proud of her,” Rowland repeated. “So happy for her.”





Play



According to the insider, Rowland has a clause in her agreement that prevents interviewers from asking questions about Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child. “She wants to leave that behind,” the source claimed to The Wrap.

In the wake of the ongoing backlash, Hoda Kotb spoke out in favor of the singer/actress.

“I just wanna say this, I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her,” said Kotb on Today with Hoda & Jenna on February 20, 2024 per Style Caster. “And I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again.” “She is welcome any time,” added Jenna Bush Hager. “Of course she is!” said Kotb. “She can share my dressing room! We’ll be in it together!”

Sources Maintained That The Dressing Room Issue Was The Real Reason For The Walk Out

As chatter around the Mea Culpa star’s pet peeve about Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child questions ran amok online, sources close to the celeb maintained that her walkout was due to issues with her dressing room.

On Feb. 21, a source told TMZ that there was “no truth” behind the Beyoncé rumors.

Sources directly informed TMZ that Kelly arrived last Friday just before 8 AM, already fully prepared in glamorous attire. Immediately upon arrival, Kelly and her team expressed dissatisfaction with their dressing room. According to the source Today staff clarified that their dressing rooms are commonly regarded as subpar, often likened to “dumpy, glorified closets.”

The source revealed that Kelly and her team were notably agitated and inquired about the availability of the nice dressing room upstairs. After they learned it was occupied by J. Lo, they were presented with alternative options. However, none of those options were satisfactory to Kelly and her team. Just 7 minutes before going live, they declared, “We’re going to leave,” and promptly departed.

Wow, this is a lot. Who do you think is telling the truth here?

Kelly Rowland Recently Shut Down Beyoncé Questions During A V-103 Interview

Fans seemed to believe the rumor following Rowland’s appearance on V-103’s The Big Tigger Morning Show.

While promoting Mea Culpa alongside her co-star Trevante Rhodes, Big Tigger awkwardly asked the singer-turned-actress what she thought about Beyoncé’s music.

“Your sis just dropped a whole new couple of songs, and it’s my understanding that Renaissance II may or may not be country-based, and then there’s a rumor going around that Renaissance III may be either rock-based or a DC reunion,” Big Tigger inquired.

Rowland swiftly shut down the question.

“That is her business to talk about, not mine,” the “Dilemma” singer said with a wink.





Play



Then, Jazzy McBee tried to sneak in a question, asking the star if a Destiny’s Child reunion would happen soon.

“I know that you all are tired of answering those questions, but fans like me for Destiny’s Child reunion… it got me really excited … we still gotta ask every time we see you.”

Rowland, visibly annoyed, replied, “I know, but just ask them. I’m here talking about Mea Culpa, out Feb. 23, and that’s what I’m most excited about right now.”

In the comments section, fans of Rowland called out both radio hosts for asking her the questions.