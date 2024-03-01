Bossip Video

During Sunday’s Married To Medicine reunion, Phaedra will continue to deny dating Dr. G despite his ex-wife and current spouse saying otherwise. “We’ve never had anything romantic, ” says the attorney.

In an exclusive clip from part one, we see Andy Cohen asking Phaedra about her alleged “ditching” of Quad to solidify her place in the group.

“Why would I attach myself to the Titanic?” says Phaedra matter of factly as Toya laughs in response.

Andy then asks Quad to address her feelings towards Phaedra after Heavenly alleged that Quad called Phaedra “a mess” who “lies all the time.

“I didn’t say that she lies all the time,” responds Quad. “But the fact that she said that she didn’t date Dr. G, he told me, and that’s right on the roll of a lie. Now, here’s the thing, I was not talking about Phaedra. I was not dragging Phaedra. I would never do that to you,” she adds.

She then clarifies that Dr. Heavenly is the one who accused Phaedra of lying and the dentist joins the convo.

“When I met Phaedra, she told me she never dated Greg, and then she said ‘Well, maybe I dated him'”, says Heavenly.

Phaedra then hops in to clarify.

“You were saying date, there’s obviously a vast amount of opinions about what dating means. When black folks talk about date, it means some kind of that,” she says insinuating that dating means a sexual relationship.

“All that kind of stuff, some carrying ons and all that. There’s never been any carrying ons with me and Gregory. We’ve never had anything romantic. I’ve never kissed him, possibly have held his hand. I don’t know,” she adds.

“He did say that you guys kissed though,” counters Dr. G’s new wife Sweet Tea, but Phaedra says it’s a lie.

“I have never kissed that man,” responds Phaedra.

“I don’t think Gregory has a reason to lie though,” says Sweet Tea. “Why would he lie?”

Phaedra is insistent that she’s never had an intimate relationship with the #M2M newbie’s husband, but Quad holds her feet to the fire and brings up the alleged $4,000 allowance that Dr. G said the lawyer asked for.

“Well, I don’t know if the relationship was intimate. I wouldn’t say that it was intimate. He said, ‘I used to date Phaedra. Everything was going well, then she asked me for upward of $4,000 a month,’ and he had to let you go because that wasn’t his ministry. Now, that’s what he’s saying to me.

“Now, in your green screen, you said, ‘Well, what am I going to do with $4,000?'” continues Quad. “Well, I tell you what, if you’re getting $4,000 a month, you get three months, now you got your $10,000 bag with $2,000 left over for your pair of shoes. That’s how I see it. That’s how I see it.

Phaedra however remains unphased.

“If I did ask the man for $4 ,000 [a month], he obviously didn’t have it, okay? And y ‘all both married the man,” she adds to Sweet Tea and Quad.

Bravo’s Married to Medicine three-part reunion begins Sunday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT—will you be watching?

Married To Medicine Reunion Air Dates

The Married To Medicine reunion airs on March 3, March 10, and March 17. See what to expect via Bravo below:

“Reunion Part One” airs March 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PTâ€¯

Host Andy Cohen reflects on some of the season’s biggest moments as the ladies come together in Part One of the three-part Married to Medicine reunion. The ladies hold Phaedra’s feet to the fire and find out how she really feels. Heavenly and Sweet Tea face-off, while Jackie faces a shocking revelation. Quad’s relationship with the women reaches a breaking point.

“Reunion Part Two” airs March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PTâ€¯

Quad continues to try to make amends, but is it too little too late? Sweet Tea makes accusations against Heavenly and Damon. Alicia joins the ladies and defends her husband. The men arrive on stage and Kema is asked to explain himself. A surprise guest shocks everyone.

“Reunion Part Three” airs March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PTâ€¯