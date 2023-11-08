A Married To Medicine newbie made her debut during the season premiere and she’s got people talking including a cast member who thinks the “country bumpkin doesn’t fit” in” with the group.
M2M’s latest premiere featured the introduction of Lateasha a.k.a. Sweet Tea.
The new cast member is stirring up a whole lot of conversation amid her introduction as Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s fiancée. Now married to the psychiatrist, Tea was seen on the show receiving praise from Dr. Simone Whitmore.
“Lateasha is the bomb,” said Simone about the newbie.”Greg (Dr. G) is just happier,” she added about the doctor who was previously married to Miss Quad.
“He leveled up, he leveled up,” added her husband Cecil who went on to tell fans on Twitter that he got checked by Quad over the comment.
Hey! I didn’t remember making the comment of leveling up & Quad has already got me 😹. But Sweet Tea is really nice and Gregory is super happy. You will get to know her authentic personality. #Married2Med https://t.co/CoL6lyztCH
— Cecil Whitmore (@CecilCWhitmore) November 6, 2023
In the episode, Dr. G also detailed how he met his wife who is 23 years his junior after his divorce. Tea was one of several women who DMed him on social media, but the woman who was living in Washington, D.C. stood out so he flew her down to Atlanta.
Sweet Tea also shared the DM that she sent telling the doctor that she could “give him what he needs” with a baby emoji and a rose to indicate that she’s ready for a family.
Also in a controversial scene from the Married To Medicine premiere, Sweet Tea admitted that she was excited about “getting a little access to the money” when it comes to her fiancé.
“My gold digger meter is dinging,” said Phaedra Parks in reaction to the comment.
“Quad was a gold digger, Sweet Tea digging for copper, she’s on the lower level, she don’t know what gold is, she never seen no gold,” commented Dr. Heavenly.
Sweet Tea Responds To #M2M Fans Criticizing Her DMs to Dr. G
Despite people questioning her sliding into Dr. G’s DMs…
Sweet Tea sliding in the DMs?! With a baby emoji?! #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/HwKUTVOVZ0
— Taylor Jay (@AZealousVoice) November 7, 2023
Sweet Tea sliding in Dr. G’s DMs… whew, I don’t know about that. 🥴 More power to them tho. #MarriedToMedicine
— andrew tony bee (@ANDREWTONYBEE) November 7, 2023
Sweet Tea said on Twitter that she “absolutely” doesn’t regret it.
“Yes, I slid in his DM’s and now I’m his wife. My personality and humbleness has opened many doors. Never let anybody tell you that you “Can’t” because you absolutely “Can”, she tweeted.
Yes, I slid in his DM’s and now I’m his wife.
My personality and humbleness has opened many doors.
Never let anybody tell you that you “Can’t” because you absolutely “Can”
– Mrs. Lunceford#blessed #loved #Married2Med #Married2Medicine #bravo #happy #DrG #wifey https://t.co/89FAAaMHxP pic.twitter.com/iGRfMVfgoV
— TheRealSweet_Tea (@sweet_teasha) November 7, 2023
Bloop!
In addition to being discussed on Twitter, the newbie was brought up by super producer Carlos King during a recent #M2M premiere recap with Dr. Heavenly and things got (super) shady.
See y’all tonight on our YouTube channel! Me and @Dr_Heavenly gotta discuss #RHOP and #Married2Med premieres! Grab your sweet tea Chi 😩 pic.twitter.com/xWIH5Kur4J
— Carlos King (@thecarlosking_) November 6, 2023
Hit the flip to see what these two had to say.
During a chat released earlier this week, Carlos King who previously produced Real Housewives of Atlanta and created the Love & Marriage franchise, offered his thoughts on Sweet Tea with Dr. Heavenly.
“Sweet Tea fits right in,” said King about the newbie he dubbed “ThirsTEA.” “Honestly to me, she fits right in. I must say I’m looking forward to seeing more of her, but this is the thing that I need clarity on—when Sweet Tea was in Doctor Gregory’s DMs, were the divorce papers signed?” he asked Married To Medicine cast member.
Heavenly confirmed that they were, but added that she doesn’t think Sweet Tea is a fit for the group.
“Absolutely not, [she doesn’t fit in],” said Dr. Heavenly on King’s YouTube channel. “However, Sweet Tea will benefit from this group…and when we get this country bumpkin together, she’s not gonna want Dr. G anymore.”
In a super shady moment in the interview, Heavenly also said that the newbie had the body of a middle-aged woman.
“She’s a country bumpkin, that’s who she is,” said Heavenly during her review with Carlos King. “I’m not taking anything away from her. The thing is, Phaedra is hilarious—if Phaedra compliments you on your outfit you need to go home and change. Her body looks like a 67-year-old .”
“Quad got body, Toya got body, everybody got body, her…I’m not body shaming, I’m just saying Phaedra need to be ashamed of her damn self for the s*** she do.”
“She looks older than Toya in my opinion,” she added. “She just gives like her great-grandmama raised her.”
Smh…
Noted! https://t.co/M63AhUWc3f
— TheRealSweet_Tea (@sweet_teasha) November 7, 2023
She also said that she thinks she’s “thirsty” and commented on the woman sending Dr. G a baby emoji amid Tea allegedly having fibroids and endometriosis.
“I’m 52 years old, I gotta better chance at getting pregnant than she do!” said Heavenly. “I think that was the ticker that [made Dr. G] DM her back because he really wanted a baby.”
Really, Heavenly?
Heavenly shares her side of the story about asking Simone why she didn’t refer sweet tea to Jackie. Y’all believing this or still thing the question was heavenly being messy? #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/TVbhBhU9yA
— sweet slow sleepy time tea (@TheJDangerfield) November 7, 2023
Heavenly also alleged that the new cast member took one of her master classes at Dr. Heavenly University.
“We teaching her not only to make money but how to keep it with trusts, but now she’ll deny that and probably never come back to Dr. Heavenly University,” said the dentist.
@thecarlosking_ messy tail in here getting it started 🤣 Listen, Dr. Heavenly University is changing lives, one Sweet Tea at a time ☕️🤭🤷🏾♂️
Watch our live review of #Married2Med & #RHOP on YouTube 📺
What did you think of the premiere episodes?https://t.co/DVQIjEtaBc pic.twitter.com/Q7BevI3CXh
— Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) November 7, 2023
What did YOU think about Sweet Tea’s Married To Medicine debut?
See Carlos King and Dr. Heavenly’s #M2M recap below.
-
